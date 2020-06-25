Pre-sale shares: Gold prices rose due to fears of coronavirus cases

However, traders are showing signs on Wednesday that they feel uncomfortable.

What happens: The price of gold, a key safe haven asset, has risen above $ 1776 an ounce, its highest level in nearly eight years.

“The technical picture now indicates that gold could begin its long-awaited attack on $ 1,800 an ounce,” chief market analyst Jeffrey Haley said to clients.

In Germany, the DAX fell more than 2% although a closely watched Ifo business survey exceeded expectations and indicated that the country’s recovery was continuing.

Concerns are growing about another wave of infections after Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia imposed a new closure in the area surrounding a meat processing plant hit by the outbreak of the Corona virus.

US equity futures also fell as investors dealt with mounting cases in states such as California, Florida, Arizona and Texas. Dr. Anthony Fossey, the country’s chief infectious disease expert, warned on Tuesday that if the country cannot control the epidemic by autumn, “you are basically chasing forest fires.”

As countries reopen, the situation in the United States can affect the global economy. The European Union may recommend that US member states be prevented from visiting their countries due to the very high incidence of Covid 19, according to EU diplomats.

Remember: Even when investors do carefully, risky assets like stocks don’t show real signs of faltering. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday, nearly 40% higher than its low on March 23.

Even in the absence of an increase in cases leading to new closings, economists remain concerned about the strength of the recovery.

Joerg Kremer, chief economist at Commerzbank, said that despite the upward movement in the German Ifo business climate survey, he believes the recovery will be moderate in the second half of the year.

The crisis facing the shale industry in America

The US shale oil industry celebrates its fifteenth birthday at a precarious moment.

The massive growth of oil shale has turned the United States into the world’s largest crude producer. But the shale oil industry failed to turn those growing barrels into fixed profits, and the epidemic turned the world upside down.

What it means: Falling crude oil prices, massive piles of debt, and capital flight away from fossil fuels threaten to start a tidal wave of bankruptcy and unleash sales to larger players, according to my CNN business colleague.

A study published by Deloitte this week showed that about 30% of oil shale operators in the United States are technically insolvent at oil prices of $ 35 a barrel. This means that the discounted future value of these pies is less than their total debt.

US oil is now trading between $ 39 and $ 40 a barrel.

The back story: With the help of historically low interest rates, US shale oil companies have for a long time enjoyed easy access to capital from investors who are captivated by their potential for growth. These investments enabled the technical innovations that led to a significant increase in production and made crackers more efficient.

However, profits and free cash flow proved to be out of reach. The U.S. shale industry has burned $ 300 billion since 2010, according to Deloitte.

The ongoing recession and modest energy prices are now forcing large and small oil companies to reduce the value of their profitable portfolios once. This rise in write-offs will have disastrous consequences for the industry.

Is the pound effectively a currency in emerging markets?

The British pound is one of the most traded currencies in the world. But the erratic price movements and the persistent weakness are causing some investors to rethink their position in the financial markets.

See here: In a recent note to clients, Bank of America has suggested that it may be time to treat the pound as an emerging market currency.

“we believe [the pound] Strategists Kamal Sharma and Miria Kyriakou said they are developing into a currency that is similar to the basic reality of the British economy: small and shrinking.

The currency, which has fallen 16% against the dollar since the Brexit referendum in 2016, has been very volatile since March.

Sharma and Kyriakou described her ups and downs as “neurotic at best, incomprehensible at worst.” They pointed out that the only currency that investors see most unstable is the Brazilian real.

The pound looks especially weak heading for the second half of the year. The country’s large funding gap as a result of the coronavirus is posing a major risk, according to Bank of America. And there are concerns about whether the UK can strike a trade deal with the European Union – not to mention the meaning of such a deal to the British economy.

“Britain’s exit from the European Union is likely to permanently change the way investors perceive the pound,” said Sharma and Kyriakou.

