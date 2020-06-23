Presidential debates and Moody’s challenge in China

Presidential discussions were sponsored for years by a non-profit committee under the supervision of both parties. They tend to be somewhat occupied – in part due to all the conditions that each campaign usually imposes. It is very clear that Trump believes Biden has lost a step, an impression he thinks he could bring to the Americans with his strategy of debating the scorched earth. But Biden is not a bad debater himself – although he never reached the highest level during the Democratic campaign discussions, he did well in Vice President discussions while on the ticket of Barack Obama.

If Trump wanted to play fairly, Giuliani would not have chosen. The recruitment of a pro-Trump street street man suggests that the goal is less to embrace a traditional public practice in democracy, and more like just another posteriori to make Biden look bad.

“Do you have the impression that the Supreme Court does not love me?”

Postcard from Delhi

The fiercest clash Between Indian and Chinese forces since 1975 they fell this week in a remote valley in the Himalayas. Until last week, it seemed that the two countries were trying to calm tensions along the disputed border in the region. On Monday, however, the appalling fighting between border soldiers proves how quickly outstanding issues between neighboring giants can turn deadly.

It all started with a tent, a source in the Indian Armed Forces told me. The source said that the Chinese forces erected the shelter on a disputed land, and the Indian soldiers and the commanding officer dismantled it, adding that the Chinese forces left – but later that day they came back with reinforcements armed with stones and bamboo columns filled with nails. Firearms do not carry them Chinese or Indian forces Along the Sino-Indian border.

The source says they fought for at least four hours, in a bloody fight in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. A statement issued by the Indian Army mentions losses on both sides, although China has not recognized any deaths on its side. (CNN did not independently confirm the details of the engagement.)

For 36 hours after that, the Indian populist Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not make any public protest. “Why is the Prime Minister silent? Why is he hiding? Enough. We need to know what happened,” said Rahul Gandhi, a prominent member of India’s main opposition party. But on Wednesday afternoon, Moody drew a line in the sand: He said: “India wants peace, but it is able to give an appropriate response when provoked.” He added that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers would not be in vain.

The following is Moody’s dilemma: Bold diplomatic or economic action against China could derail border talks – but few or no measures can lead to anything that could encourage Chinese incursions, and further bolster domestic support for Modi.

Here in New Delhi, 60 people, including veterans, protested outside the Chinese embassy. Deformed posters and dolls of the Chinese president were burned in some parts of the country. Since Wednesday, #BoycottChina and #GoChina have been on Twitter in India. There is a growing demand to avoid Chinese applications and goods. There are strong puffs from ending Chinese contracts in the telecommunications and railway sector. Blinded by nationalist sentiments, the basic fact that China is one of India’s largest trading partners They are ignored by angry Indians.

Facing China’s relentless attempts at regional hegemony is now one of the biggest challenges for Modi in his second term, especially after the informal summit meetings with Xi Jinping in Wuhan and southern India failed to bridge the trust deficit on the borders that the two nuclear powers share. – Vedica Sud from CNN writes to New Delhi