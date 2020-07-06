Photo copyright

The Pret A Manger Sandwich Series is slated to close 30 outlets, and is expected to cut at least 1,000 jobs in other stores as part of post-epidemic restructuring.

The company said the effect of the coronavirus on circulation meant it had to make a “difficult decision”.

Brett said it needed to reduce the number of employees across its UK stores “to reflect the lower footprint, rental costs and new safety measures”.

He did not say how many jobs would be filled, but a source confirmed more than 1,000 jobs.

About 330 jobs will be lost with the close of the 30 stores. Brett said 339 of his 410 stores have reopened so far after loosening the restrictions.

‘Sad Day’

But the company is still slow, with sales down 74% from the previous year, the company said. Brett is believed to lose around 20 million pounds a month.

CEO Banu Cristo said: “It is a sad day for all Brett family, and I’m disappointed that we’re going to lose a lot of employees. But we have to make these changes to adapt to the new retail environment.”

“Our goal now is to get Pret to reach more people, through different channels and in new ways, enabling us to grow again in the medium term.”

Pret relies on sales from travelers and office workers at lunchtime, which are sources of income strongly affected by the close.

The company is expanding its sales with a coffee retail initiative with Amazon and a delivery partnership with Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. There are also clicks and experiment pooling in five London stores.

Brett said sales across these digital channels have already grown 480% year on year, and now account for over 8% of all UK sales.

The company is in talks with landlords about reducing the rental bill.In May, it appointed consulting firms to help with business restructuring, and in April it raised 100 million euros (90 million pounds) in emergency financing from its banks..

Pret, which has 550 global outlets with 13,000 employees, including 8,000 in the UK, is the latest High Street food chain to announce discounts.

Last week, the SSB Group, which operates Upper Crest and Ritazza, said it would cut 5,000 employees, more than half of its UK workforce.

In addition, The Restaurant Group, which manages the Frankie & Benny, Wagamama, and Cafe Dining-Casual Casual Dining Group, has announced more than 4,500 chapters between them.