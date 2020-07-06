Prince Harry and Meghan say that countries including the United Kingdom must correct colonial mistakes

Harry said at a session of the Queen’s Commonwealth Fund on Wednesday that people should “acknowledge the past” even when that is uncomfortable.

“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way we can proceed unless we acknowledge the past,” he said. “A lot of people have done such a great job of acknowledging the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but I think we all recognize that there is still a lot to be done.”

The Prince added: “It will not be easy, and in some cases it will not be convenient but it must be done, because guess what it is: everyone benefits.”

The Commonwealth consists of 54 countries, nearly all of which were formerly governed by Britain as part of its empire. Britain’s colonization of these countries was reassessed in the wake of the recent global anti-racist protests.