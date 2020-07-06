Prince Harry and Meghan say that countries including the United Kingdom must correct colonial mistakes

Harry said at a session of the Queen’s Commonwealth Fund on Wednesday that people should “acknowledge the past” even when that is uncomfortable.
“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way we can proceed unless we acknowledge the past,” he said. “A lot of people have done such a great job of acknowledging the past and trying to correct those mistakes, but I think we all recognize that there is still a lot to be done.”
The Prince added: “It will not be easy, and in some cases it will not be convenient but it must be done, because guess what it is: everyone benefits.”
The Commonwealth consists of 54 countries, nearly all of which were formerly governed by Britain as part of its empire. Britain’s colonization of these countries was reassessed in the wake of the recent global anti-racist protests.
Megan, the Duchess of Sussex, also contributed to the session, which focused on how the Commonwealth supported young people.
She said: “We must be a little uncomfortable at the moment, because only by pushing this annoyance we reach the other side of this and find the place where the high tide lifts all ships.” “Equality does not put anyone behind, it puts us all equal – a fundamental human right.”
Prince Harry discussed his unconscious bias, saying: “We cannot deny or ignore the fact that we all have learned to see the world differently. But once you start to realize that this bias is there, you need to admit it, you need to do the work to become more aware .. So that you can help defend something very wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today. “
Harry added: “When it comes to institutional and systemic racism, it exists and stays there because someone somewhere is benefiting from it.”
“It is not only in the big moments,” Megan said, “it is in the quiet moments where racism and unconscious bias lie and flourish.” “It makes it confusing for many people to understand the role they play in this, both passively and effectively.”
She told the attendees at the session: “We will get there, and we have a lot of faith and renewable energy in conducting this conversation.”
Both the royal family praised the Black Lives Matter demonstrations during the conversation, as Harry told the audience: “For the first time ever, thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement … this is the moment when people start listening to them.”
Harry and Meghan announced in early 2020 that they had resigned from their roles as senior members of the royal family, and since then they spend most of their time in North America.
