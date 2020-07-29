Prince William meets Peter Crouch: Duke of Cambridge regarding closure, football and mental health

Prince William takes delivery of Curry to Peter Crouch

This week’s guest, Peter Crouch Podcast is none other than Prince William.

As president of the Football Association, the Duke of Cambridge was keen to use his role to start mental health talks, including helping to rename the FA Cup Final 2020 to the FA Cup Final.

“We hope renaming it will be a big enough statement that the UK will show the world, and the soccer world in particular, that mental health is really important,” says William, his first appearance on the podcast.

The podcast team met William at Kensington Palace before the close – and even shared curry – ahead of a follow-up call to enlarge this month.

Here are the highlights:

Football is more important to him now, as he is a father

Prince William says he finds it very important to talk to people about football

When asked if football was his “release”, William replied: “It is now. Since I became a father, no doubt, football is more important than it was before.”

“I need to go and be among the other men and let some steam out, scream a little,” he explains, joking that he does not offend the verdict. “I am the president of the federation and I cannot do that!”

“She has become more connected to me and needs her. Talking about football helps a lot,” adds William.

Later on in the podcast, he says: “This time period allowed us to reevaluate all things. The thing about closing is that it was just vigilance we may take our lives a little bit for granted sometimes and there are so many things that we can all sway at any time .

“I especially think now that, as a parent, he starts making you look a little bit more in the future in what kind of world we’re going to hand him over to the next generation. There has been a lot of time to think – and you can have a lot of time to think, and that’s what worries me too.”

He is in the camp “Yes to the noise of the masses”

William says he missed football during the layoff.

He says, “I was trying to pretend I didn’t really care much because he wasn’t there.” “But by the end of the third weekend, I was really missing it. It matches the weekend.”

And it is all because of the noise of the fans in the empty stadiums.

“It’s better than hearing the players swelling and swearing at each other,” he says.

His insurance experience is pretty convincing

What are the things that the king is concerned about during the closure? Home schooling and entertainment seemed to little children.

“I found this a great test, trying to keep the kids busy and interested in some kind of work,” he says. “It was an interesting few months.

“I learned that my patience is much shorter than I thought. Maybe this is the biggest eye opener for me, and my wife has great patience.”

He goes on to admit that he suffered with mathematics in the second year. comfortable.

Aston chose a villa because he did not want to be a glory hunter

Prince William was asked if his son Prince George could be a professional soccer player.

Prince William is a villa fan. He says he fell in love during his first trip to the FA Cup match – Villa against Bolton – when he was eleven.

“I sat there among all the villa fans and loved it,” he remembers. “I thought the weather was great.”

He says at the time that he is “desperate” who did not want to support “someone like Manchester United or Chelsea” – as everyone else at school did.

He was also attracted to the history of Proud Villa – William was born in 1982, when he won as an English champion in the European Cup.

“I felt a real relationship with the club,” he says. “I felt that Villa was very proud of the Midlands Club and felt very special.

“Only in the past few years did I get hold of Villa as my real team and I watch them a lot and enter into the stats.”

He wears leg pads for six sides

Immediately put in, William says he is the only person on his team that wears leg pads.

There is a good reason.

“At school, I was targeted all the time,” says William. He says he usually plays right back.

Apparently, 15 years old, asked the police officer with him to use a laser pen and a “red dot” for an opposition player.

William laughed: “I kept telling him,” Look, he’s following you, “” I stopped him for about 10 minutes! “

Greelish wants in the England squad

When Crouch and the team asked William if – in his role as FA President, Gareth Southgate might get rid of if England were facing a bad series of games – he admits, “It might be a little difficult!”.

“Gareth is a legend, I love Gareth and I think he’s doing a great job with the England team,” he says.

He jokingly said, “This does not mean that the talks did not take place as I gave him a small push and I say: Why is Greelish not on the England team? “

The football manager is not playing because he believes he will become very addicted

“This will be the end of my life – you will never see me on the balcony again,” he says. “I will be locked up.”

Ian Holloway met on the stag act

William tells a great story about watching Blackpool, then directed by Ian Holloway, in relationship with friends from the Royal Air Force.

It seemed that the manager came to meet the group in the middle of the half, which William said he surprised him – given that he might have been giving his team’s talk at that point.

William says, “It was like,” There is no point in having a group conversation, they don’t listen anyway. “

Not allowed to tweet from the official KensingtonRoyal account

“They deliberately kept me out of that. When Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona [in May 2019]I grabbed something on Twitter and just posted.

“It was a great game, I was surprised by it. It was one of the best soccer games I’ve ever seen. It got completely out of control. I was like: Tweet this! let it out! “

“And almost every match we won – and it’s not much this season – I was trying to get it, but they’re keeping it far from me now.”

He is concerned about the mental health of English players

“I have met many players. It is very interesting how different sports and different teams behave in the changing room,” says William.

“When I go to the dressing room in England, I always feel more pressure. I don’t know what it is, but you notice that men find it more difficult to relax.

“We talk about fitness. We never talk about mental fitness. We all need to maintain their mental fitness, no more than professional athletes who – under special circumstances playing for England under great pressure – should have their heads as sharp as well as their legs and legs.”

“People talk about fitness, and we never talk about mental fitness.”

His karaoke song is bohemian rhapsody

The answer to the question you never knew was that you always wanted to know that. You will be the queen, right?

He explains, “It is one of the few songs that I know all the lyrics.”