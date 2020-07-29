Princess Anne: Moving flies “great irritation”

Photo copyright

Princess Ann urged people to be careful about waste and energy to help protect the future of the countryside.

Princess Royal made comments in the latest release of Country Life, which she edited as a guest to celebrate her 70th birthday next month.

And she said in a column titled “Don’t Want, Don’t Want,” that waste control is something anyone can do to help the planet.

She added, “Did you mention that moving the flies is a major inconvenience to me?”

On August 15, Princess Anne, 70, praised her parents – the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – for cultivating the love of nature for life.

“I was lucky too because my parents loved and understood the natural world through their own experiences,” she wrote.

The Queen’s only daughter, who lives on a farm – Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire – used the article to question the need for wind turbines, and stressed the importance of better use of water as well as crop residues.

“Replacing fossil fuel generators was not an easy thing, but covering the countryside in solar panels and windmills is not the answer,” she said.

“Small nuclear reactors may have their place, but there may be no space to follow through now,” she added.

The princess, whose brother Prince Charles edited the same magazine to celebrate his 70th birthday in 2018, also wrote about how she obtained her HGV license and sees herself as a “classic jack of all trades”.