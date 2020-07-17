Princess Beatrice marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private Windsor ceremony

Photo copyright

Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapeli Mozi pictured last summer





Princess Beatrice is married to Italian real estate tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private party in Windsor.

The wedding ceremony was held on Friday morning at the Royal Church of All Saints at Royal Lodge. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended, along with other relatives.

Beatrice was initially scheduled to marry in May, but coronavirus delayed the plans.

The new date was not announced in advance and Buckingham Palace said the ceremony was “small”.

The palace said in a statement that the wedding ceremony was held at 11:00 GMT, according to all relevant government guidelines.

When the coronavirus started closing on March 23, weddings in England were banned in almost all circumstances.

However, since July 4, up to 30 people have been allowed to celebrate.

The Queen, 94, and Philip, 99, have been isolated in Windsor since March, and the party is believed to be the first time that a couple has attended a family gathering since the close began.

The princess, 31, and Mr. Mabelle Mozy, 35, originally planned to marry on May 29 in Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, in London.

The new place for Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park – a short drive from Windsor Castle – is Beatrice’s childhood home. Her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, still live in the residence and also attended the party.

It was held in the church that the Queen regularly used as a place of worship when she resided in Windsor.

Plans for a Queen’s hosted reception at Buckingham Palace in March were canceled.

The couple have been seen in public together only on a few occasions – including here at St. James’s Palace at a Pitch @ Palace event last June.





Mr. Mapelli Mozzi – known as Edo – and Beatrice started dating in the fall of 2018. They got engaged during a weekend trip to Italy last September.

Their families have known each other for many years. The couple are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, to Jack Brooks Bank.

850 guests attended the wedding at St. George’s Church at Windsor Castle in October 2018, while 1,200 people chosen by ballot followed the procedures from the ground.

Princess Beatrice with her mother, Duchess of York, at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018





Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooks Bank in the photo after their wedding





Beatrice, ninth in the ranking of the throne, is not a full-time working property but works for Afiniti, the artificial intelligence software company, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategies.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of the former Olympic skater Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis himself.

The princess has become a stepmother, and he has a young son named Wolfy with his former fiancée Dara Huang.