Priti Patel outlines the immigration plan after Britain leaves the European Union – including a health and care visa

A quick health and care visa has been revealed as part of plans for the UK point-based immigration system when freedom of movement ends.

Home Secretary Priti Battle said employers would be encouraged to invest in workers from within the UK.

But she added that the new system would allow them to “attract the best and brightest from all over the world.”

The new system is slated to take effect on New Year’s Day, and immediately ends freedom of movement with the European Union.

Under Government plans Because after the UK exit period ends, those wishing to live and work in the UK must earn 70 points.

Points will be awarded for meeting criteria such as obtaining a job offer, obtaining a doctorate related to the job, speaking English, or earning over £ 22,000 annually.

Those who have job offers in “deficiency careers” like nursing and civil engineering will also be able to earn additional points.

The Labor Party said it would scrutinize the proposals “very carefully”, saying that the government “scrambled through immigration legislation with little detail in the midst of a global pandemic.”

In a written ministerial statement before the House of Commons, Mrs. Patel said: “As an increasing number of people across the UK are looking for work, the new point-based system will encourage employers to invest in the UK’s local workforce, rather than From dependence on employment from abroad.

“But we’re also making the necessary changes, so it’s easy for employers to attract the best and brightest from all over the world to come to the UK to complement the skills that we already have.”

The new health and care visa will get a reduced fee. The government said applicants expected to respond within three weeks.

The visa will be open to workers who have a confirmed job offer in one of a series of “skilled” roles defined within the NHS, the care sector or NHS service providers, such as doctors, nurses, radiologists, social workers, and paramedics.

Frontline health workers said they would not have to pay the additional immigration health fee – fees of up to £ 400 per year. Most immigrants who were not granted permanent residence in the UK would need to pay for NHS care.

Downing Street assured that social care workers will not be able to benefit from the new health and care visa.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said that the government wanted employers to increase investment in training and development for people already in the UK to become care workers, and provided additional funding to support the sector.

The GMB union, which represents NHS employees, described the new rules as an “embarrassing mess”, and criticized the exclusion of care workers and NHS contractors from the visa, and said the minimum salary meant that many cleaners, porters, and support personnel would not be eligible either.

Ms. Patel also said that the process of obtaining a student visa is being improved, as a new pathway for graduates will be launched next summer “to help maintain the brightest and best students to contribute to after-school in the UK”.

She said that international students will be able to stay for at least two years after completing their studies.

The newspaper also confirms that foreign criminals who have been imprisoned for more than a year can be prevented from coming to the UK and foreign citizens who are already in the UK who have been sentenced to a year or more in prison “must be considered for deportation.”