Probe of Hope: The Emirates Launches First Historic Mission to Mars

The first historic mission of the United Arab Emirates to Mars is underway, after the successful launch in Japan.

The Hope probe launched the H2-A missile from Tanegashima Port, and is now on a 500 million km journey to study the weather and climate on Mars.

Two previous attempts to launch the probe had to be canceled last week due to bad weather.

His arrival in February 2021 is scheduled to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the formation of the Emirates.

Hope is one of three missions to Marsh that begins this month.

Both the United States and China have surface compounds in the later stages of preparation.

Why does the Emirates go to Mars?

The UAE has limited experience designing and manufacturing spacecraft – yet it is trying something that the United States, Russia, Europe and India have succeeded in doing. But he talks about the Emiratis ambition to dare to face this challenge.

Their engineers, with the guidance of American experts, produced a complex probe in just six years – and when this satellite reaches Mars, it is expected to introduce new science and reveal new insights about the workings of the planet’s atmosphere.

In particular, scientists believe it can increase our understanding of how Mars lost so much of its air with so much water.

The probe of hope is largely a means of inspiration – something that will attract more young people in the Emirates and across the Arab region to take sciences at school and in higher education.

The satellite is one of a number of projects that the UAE government says indicates its intention to keep the country away from dependence on oil and gas and to head towards a future based on a knowledge economy.

But as always when it comes to Mars, the stakes are high. Half of all missions to the Red Planet have ended in failure. The project director for Al-Amal, Imran Sharaf, realizes the risks but insists that his country is right to try.

“This is a mission of research and development, and yes, failure is an option,” he told BBC News.

“However, failure to advance as a nation is not an option. The most important thing here is the capabilities and capabilities that the UAE has gained from this mission, and the knowledge it has brought to the country.”

Photo copyright

MBRSC

Robotic Probe: Hope took six years to develop





How did the UAE manage to do this?

The UAE government has told the project team that it cannot purchase the spacecraft from a large foreign company. He had to build the satellite itself.

This means partnering with American universities that have the necessary expertise. Emirati and American engineers and scientists have worked side by side to design and build spacecraft systems and the three instruments on board the ship that will study the planet.

While a lot of satellite fabrication occurred in Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory (LASP) At the University of Colorado, Boulder, a great job was done in Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) in Dubai.

LASP’s Brett Landin believes that the Emiratis are now in a great place to do another job on their own.

“I can give you a process to feed a spacecraft, but until she wears an escape suit and converts 800 kilograms of extremely volatile missile fuel from storage tanks to the spacecraft, you really don’t know what it is,” said the systems engineer.

“Propulsion engineers have done this now and they know how to do it the next time they build a spacecraft.”

Photo copyright

ESA / DLR / FU Berlin

Surface features indicate that Mars was once flooded with water





What science will hope do on Mars?

The Emiratis did not want to know “me too”. They did not want to come to the Red Planet and repeat the measurements that others had already made. So they went to a NASA advisory panel called Mars Exploration Program Analysis Kit (MEPAG) He asked what research the UAE probe could add to the current state of knowledge.

The MEPAG recommendations formulated goals for hope. On one line, the Emirati satellite will study how energy moves through the atmosphere – from the bottom up, at all times of the day, and during all seasons of the year.

It will track features like the top dust that affect Mars greatly on the atmosphere’s temperature.

It will also look at what happens with the behavior of neutral hydrogen and oxygen atoms above the atmosphere. There is a suspicion that these atoms play an important role in the constant erosion of the Martian atmosphere due to the active particles that flow away from the sun.

This plays in the story of why the planet is now missing most of the water it had clearly in its early history.

To synthesize his observations, Hope will take a subtropical orbit that stands farther from the planet from 22,000 km to 44,000 km.

“The desire to see every piece of real estate every time of the day ultimately ends up making the orbit large and oval,” said David Breen, chief of the core science team at Hope, from LASP.

“By making these options, we will be able, for example, to fly over Olympus Mons (the largest volcano in the Solar System) while Olympus Mons move at different times of the day. At other times, we will let Mars orbit beneath us.

“We’ll get full disk images of Mars, but our camera has filters, so we’ll do science with these images – get global views using different glasses, if you like.”

