Public Service Day: The United Nations recognizes Kerala’s fight against COVID-19

Kerala state on Tuesday was among those honored to deal with the Coved 19 pandemic when the United Nations marked Public Service Day.

The job, which was held on a virtual platform, saw the participation of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN dignitaries who applauded all the leaders who included the state’s health minister K. Shailaja to effectively treat Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Chillaya noted that experiences of treating the Nipah virus and floods – 2018 and 2019 – where the health sector has played a crucial role – all helped address Covid-19 in time.

“Since the time Covid cases were reported in Wuhan, Kerala entered the WHO path and followed all standard operating protocols and international standards, and therefore, we were able to keep the communication prevalence rate to less than 12.5 percent and” the death rate to 0.6. percent”.

(With input from IANS)