PV Sindhu on how she spent the close and its turning point

Shutter world champion P.V. Sindhu was spending most of the time out of the game by developing new skills at home.

During a free chat with the paddock Mudit Dani on the live online chat “In the Sportlight”, the Olympic silver medalist said she was picking up new skills as she continued training at home, enjoying her time with her family amid the Coved 19 epidemic.

PV Sindhu about how she spends her spare time

“I was learning some things, as I paint nowadays. I also cook and bake. It is really exciting because earlier it was always badminton, but now you are learning different creative things,” said Sendo.

This was the 16th episode of the “In The Sportlight” Instagram chat series initiated by Danny, 21, a rapidly rising Indian oar, which had already hosted Abhinav Bindra, Leander Paes, Vijender Singh, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sports Federation Minister Kiren Rijiju Among other things. Next guest will be Gladiator Champion Bajrang Punia.

Perseverance is Sindhu’s second name, which is perhaps most evident in the way she has never given up her dream of becoming a world champion since winning her first bronze medal in the prestigious event in 2013. However, Sindhu feels her victory against the 2012 Olympic champion was Li Xuerui is a turning point in her career.

“It was my turning point when I defeated Li Xuerui in 2012. She was the Olympic champion at that time and defeated her in the quarter-finals (of the China Masters),” the star recalled, adding that she boosted her confidence in miles and made it more difficult than ever.

A big fan of the 2004 Olympics gold medal, Tawfiq Hidayat in the back and Olympic champion Lin Dan’s style of playing twice, Cindo still remembers with admiration a surprising gift she received from one of her dedicated fans when she arrived from the Rio Olympics, which was one of his monthly salary.

Scientist No. 7 said, “It was so touching that I remember him to this day. I wrote him a letter and sent him some money.”

The sandhu enjoys joy after winning the world championshipTwitter

The 25-year-old also spoke of the importance of supporting rising stars for supremacy. Support from an ecosystem like Khelo India is essential just as much as the support the parents gave to their parting message in the show.