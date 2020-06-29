Qatar’s “2022 World Cup” stadium for diamonds in the desert is completed

The “Diamonds in the Desert” area is called 40,000 seats, and it is one of the eight stadiums that will be used in the competition.

The stadium features a triangle design with intricate diamond-like patterns, and as the sun moves across the sky, the façade will appear to change color.

“What makes this so unique, which is also an important part of our legacy, is its location in the heart of Education City,” said Nasser Al-Khater, CEO of the Organizing Committee for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Education City has many leading institutions, universities and leading schools, and this will be a stadium that can be used as recreational and sports facilities after the World Cup.”