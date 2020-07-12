Qualcomm, the 5G giant in the U.S., takes in 730 Rs in the Reliance digital unit

Reliance Jo’s free 30-minute one-time talk-time offer on the packing slip may not be enough to calm customers who feel comfortable with a 6-minute per-minute fee for voice calls between networks.Jio.Com

India’s Reliance Industries said on Sunday that Qualcomm Inc’s investment arm would buy 0.15% stake in its Jio Platforms digital unit for Rs. 7.3 billion ($ 97.1 million).

Reliance said in a statement that the partnership will help Jio Platforms, the unit that includes Reliance Jio Infocomm’s telecommunications project, “to deploy advanced infrastructure and services for the 5G networks of Indian customers.”

Qualcomm, thirteenth investment within 12 weeks

The deal with Qualcomm – the 13th investment in 12 weeks – means Reliance sold 25.24 percent at Jio. RIL has now collected Rs. 118,318.45 crores in total from some of the world’s largest technology investors.

Facebook had bought a 9.99 percent stake for Rs. 43,574 crore on April 22. Since then, Reliance has sold stakes in Jio to global investors such as General Atlantic, KKR, Saudi Sovereign Fund, Abu Dhabi Fund, Saudi PIF Fund and Intel.

Qualcomm is a wireless technology company based in San Diego, California, that specializes in 3G, 4G and 5G wireless technologies. Qualcomm technologies and products are widely used in mobile devices and other wireless products.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon systems (SoC) are being used by many of the leading smartphones. The company’s technologies and products are also used in cars, computing and the Internet of Things. Globally, Qualcomm holds a large number of patents and the company also offers the largest number of patents in India.