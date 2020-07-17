Queen Moore’s 100-year-old Medal by the Queen for raising millions during the epidemic

Sir Knight Captain Tom Moore by the QueenRoyal Palace – Twitter

The Queen acquired Captain Sir Tom Moore on Friday afternoon at Windsor Castle. The ceremony was held in the quadrangle at the castle, which was attended by the family of Captain Sir Moore – his daughter Hannah Ingram, Colle Ingram’s son-in-law, Benji’s grandson and granddaughter of Georgia.

Captain Sir Tom was honored equestrian under exceptional circumstances, outside the usual time range for equestrianism, and at a time when property investments were generally postponed due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Who is Captain Sir Tom Moore?

Captain Sir Tom was born on April 30, 1920, in Kigley, West Yorkshire. He served in the army after completing an apprenticeship in civil engineering and was also in the 8th Battalion of the Duke of Wellington Regiment (8 DWR). In 1940, Sir Captain Tom rose to the rank of Captain and was promoted to 9 DWR in India.

Why was he a knight?

Captain Sir Tom won fame after his fundraising efforts attracted national attention. The 100-year-old encouraged people to donate to NHS charities during the closing period, which ended up attracting £ 32.7 million in donations.

It all started in April, when he started walking on courses to encourage people to raise money for NHS charities. Initially, he had hoped to raise £ 1,000 before he was 100 years old, but it turned into a sensation overnight as millions of pounds of people continued to flow across the country. By April 30, total fundraising had exceeded 30 million pounds.

Everyone praised Sir Captain Captain Tom’s fundraising efforts. On his birthday, he received a birthday card from Lord Lieutenant Bedfordshire, the Queen’s representative in the county, and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the veteran in a private video message.

The Prime Minister said: “I have created a channel to enable millions to say big thanks to the wonderful men and women of our NHS who are doing the most amazing work.”