Rajinikanth tells Desingh Periyasamy in a leaked voice: Please think of a good text for me

Rajinikanth has been favoring young directors over experienced filmmakers in recent years. Recently, the Tamil star worked with the likes of Pa Ranjith and Karthik Subbaraj and now asked Desingh Periyasamy to put in good texts. However, the voice of their conversation was leaked online, causing little embarrassment to the director.

Rajinikanth and Desingh Periyasamy.Desingh Periyasamy Twitter account

The young director was happy to receive a call from the Tamil star and shared his enthusiasm without revealing Rajini’s name. Posted: “Soooperrrr … excellent …. hahahaha … really have prepared … congratulations …. periya future irukku ungalukku” kaalaila irunthu ithu mattum thaan kettuttu irukku kaathula … paranthukittu irukken .. ..kadavulukku nanri Thanks to all who are waiting all this day. [sic]”

However, the conversation was accidentally leaked online as the 69-year-old asks him to come up with a good script for him. The director stated that it was a personal conversation that he did not feel the desire to mention the star’s name.

Rajinikanth contacted Desingh Periyasamy through his advocacy. “I saw your movie yesterday and it was excellent. I didn’t know anything about the movie all these days and when I watched it, I was surprised. Sorry, I didn’t see your movie when it was released. Congratulations, you quote it in the voice:” You have a bright future. Please think of a good text for me. God bless you”.

Desingh Periyasamy and Dulquer Salmaan.Public relations bulletin

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was a romantic theft comedy in which Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma were. The movie is now available online on Amazon Prime.