Raksha Bandhan quotes: Best Wishes, Messages and Quotes to share with brothers and sisters at Rakhi Festival

Raksha Bandhan celebrates Monday. [Representational image]Narender Nano / AFP / Getty Images

Raksha Bandhan is an Indian festival celebrating the relationship between brothers and sisters. It is observed on the full moon day in the month of Shravana or Sawan according to the Hindu lunar calendar, and this year falls on Monday 03 August.

On Raksha Bandhan’s day, the sisters tie the sacred thread Rakhi on the brother’s wrist for his health and prosperity. In return, the brothers make a life-long commitment to protect them. Special gifts will also be exchanged between brothers and sisters. Men and women, who are not biological brothers and sisters, are celebrating this occasion to show just how much they mean each other.

Raksha Bandhan is mainly celebrated in Hindus in India unlike some Jains and Sikhs as well. The festival is known as Janai Purnima or Rishitarpani in Nepal.

International Business Times India has collected some of the best quotes, messages, GIFs and regards to share with your brothers / sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan:

Check out some messages and greetings to share with the brothers and sisters below:

You are an interested and involved person and you can understand the pain, which no one else can see. I love you, dear sister / brother. Saeed Rakhi.

You are my best friend. You stand by me when I am alone, feel happy when I am low. Thank you for being with me always, thank you dear. Saeed Raksha Bandhan.

We have fought a million times, but I want to tell you this. During the times we fought, my love was in a different mood. Saeed Raksha Bandhan baby!

Colorful holly, bright and bright diwali, slack make our relationship strong

When we grow up, we act as if we don’t care, but it’s just an act, because I know you’ll always be there, I love you, dear brother / sister

Today is Raksha Bandhan and you are not here beside me … but we are close to each other, and my love will always be with you, Saeed Raksha Bandhan.

My release is just an excuse for me to express myself. You mean the world to me. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my sweet sister / brother

If you ever feel the need to cry, call me! I promise that I will make you laugh. Your love makes me feel proud, and on this day I want to shout loudly, Saeed Raksha Bandhan, my sister / brother. Saeed Raksha Bandhan

We earn and lose things every day. But trust me one thing, you will never lose me. I will always be here. Saeed Raksha Bandhan 2020

Regardless of the distances between us, my rakhi will always arrive on time, to be tied on my brother’s loving wrist with the desires of joy and happiness to light up your life.