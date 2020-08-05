Ram Mandir Bhoomi Bhujan: Prime Minister Modi will soon fly and reinforce security on the Nepalese border

The Indian people watch a model of the Temple of Ram during the Hindu “Dharam Sepha” gathering to call for the construction of a large temple of Lord Rama, in Ayodhya on November 25, 2018.Sanjay Kanujia / AFP / Getty Images

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh State Police intensified patrols along the 551 km border between India and Nepal, ahead of a scheduled visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Bhumi Puja Temple on Wednesday.

According to senior police officers, strong traffic control is maintained along the border, and people living in villages bordering the border have been asked to alert security officials if they encounter any suspicious activity or element in their area.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the state, especially in Ayodhya and on the Indo-Nepal border, after intelligence agencies warned of a possible terrorist attack in August.

Pilibhit Police installed 5 roadblocks at different checkpoints

Pilibhit Police installed five checkpoints at various checkpoints along the 56 km India-Nepal border in the area to prevent attempted infiltration by anti-social elements in Indian territory.

An additional barrier was erected on the Pilibhit-Lucknow highway to verify suspicious vehicles.

“I have been observing the police during the holiday and Raksha Bandhan, but I have been carrying the chain of security and vigilance myself since Tuesday considering a high-level party in Ayodhya,” said Rajesh Pandey, deputy inspector general of police, Rajesh Pandey, who had been camping in Belebit for the past three days.

He said: “I patrolled along the Indo-Nepal border in the area alongside the police forces and the National Security Agency to assess security arrangements and vigilance.”

Detention orders have been issued for anyone who appears to be suspicious

Plan of the Great Temple of Ram in Ayodhya before 2022.IANS

“We will not allow any foreigners to go to Ayodia through Belivit without a licensed invitation. Police officers in civilian clothes have been deployed to the border villages to monitor activities there, while barricades have been set up on the roads to Nepal and Uttarakhand to check Vehicles and identification of persons. “

Police and Internal Security Agency personnel deployed on the Indo-Nepal border in Lakembore also remain vigilant about the movement of people while forest officials are required to be careful and share information with security agencies if they find any suspicious movement in the forest area.

Archimar Singh said: “The local police are in regular contact with the SSB and are even conducting joint patrols in the border areas. After a security alert prior to the celebration in Ayodhya, the boundaries of the area and the hours of the policemen are closed. Extended until the job ends.”