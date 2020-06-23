Rani Rambal upon returning home: “I was just looking forward to meeting my family during the closure.”

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for the use of racial blur

Hockey players, who were allowed last week to go home after spending nearly three months on the campus sporting body in Bangalore due to the closure of COVID-19, are currently spending some good time with their loved ones.

Men’s hockey captain Manfreet Singh looked delighted with the opportunity not only to meet his mother and brother, but also his Alvin Dogs.

Photo by Rani Rambal, Indian Hockey Team Leader.Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images

Hockey players go home after the closure in Bengaluru

“It was a great feeling that I went home to my mom, brother and my dog, Sam and Ryu. Although I was in constant contact via video calls, I was really looking forward to going home, and all I could do was said, Manbreet who returned to his home in Jalandhar:” Say It’s good to go home – it gave me a shout of terror. “

Meanwhile, his counterpart Rani also returned to Shehbad, Haryana and could not hide her happiness.

“I know a lot of people were eager to travel or eat outside, but the only thing I craved during the shutdown was to meet my family. I am so happy that I am finally here and can spend some days with them.

“Of course I am very grateful to Hockey India and the Supreme Financial Supervisory Corporation for sponsoring us, and I will now focus on keeping my fitness even at home, and making sure I spend my time with my loved ones,” he said. 25 years old.

Men’s striker Mandeep Singh said he was lucky to have this opportunity but wanted to keep his routine to ensure the best offers once he returns to play competitive hockey in the future.

Indian team for Belgium tour

“When I got inside the house, the energy I felt was out of this world. I came back after so long so it was great to meet my family and spend some time with them.

“However, I speak on behalf of all players when I say one thing we will not forget is keeping our fit and routine during this rest period. We know it is necessary to stay at our best, and we will focus on that and I am sure our families and friends will also help them.”

Midfielder Neha Goyal also expressed her happiness to return to meet her mother in Sonipat.

“During the first part of the closure, my sister came to stay with my mother, but as soon as she eased the restrictions a little bit, she had to return to her husband’s family. When I came back and presented to my mother,” the India Hockey Award Ajit Pal Singh award for the 2019 Midfield Cup, happiness on her face was What I missed seeing in the past three months.

“So I’m really happy to be back with her, and I’m looking forward to helping her with everyday chores as well. Of course, we need to maintain our fitness schedules, and I’ll focus on that as well as spending some quality the 23-year-old said, ‘Time with my mother.'”