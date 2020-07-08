Ranvir Singh’s fans launch a hymn dedicated to the star

The fan club of the actor, named Ranveer Ka Fan Club, has been active since 2015 and members are doing volunteer work.Public relations bulletin

Bollywood star Ranvir Singh’s fans came out with an anthem for the actor. It says, “Bollywood ka king, Ranveer Singh.”

The rap song is inspired by Ranvir’s avatar as a rapper in Gole Boy last year. The number, created by the fan club for the actor in Ahmedabad, talks about Ranvir’s journey from his first movie, Band Baaja Baraat, to The Escape Boy.

“Ranvir’s fans are really inspired by him. They are associated with his journey and his story and feel that Ranvir is one of them who achieved great success in Bollywood through his acting talent. He wanted to celebrate him on his birthday and came up with the idea of ​​the anthem. This is the first anthem composed for any A little star has ever sung by Ranvir Jolly Boy, “adding that the anthem was planned in a four-month period.

The source added: “Although India is in the off position, fans have sang and composed it to fulfill the launch deadline – Ranvir’s birthday.”

Ranveer, who turned thirty-five on July 6, became very famous for his scandalous shine, as he ventured into Bollywood with the 2010 romantic comedy film Band Baaja Baaraat. He went on to star in films such as Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy. The actor will then appear in 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.