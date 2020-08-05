Ravi Shankar Prasad shares Lord Ram’s image from the original version of the Indian constitution

India’s original document, Ravi Shankhar, shares the document.Twitter

Before Ram Mandir’s ceremonies, Minister of Union Law Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was a long-time lawyer for Ram Lala’s God, participated on Wednesday 5 August, with an original document of the constitution containing a diagram of Ram, Sita and Laxman.

Comment on the image “The original document of the Constitution of India contains a beautiful drawing of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after the defeat of Ravan. This is available at the beginning of the chapter on fundamental rights. I felt the minister said this shared with all of you. The Minister of the Union today described it as a day of respect India for its own sake.

Prasad represents “Ram Lalla”

Prasad had represented “Ram Lala”, a petitioner in the Ayodhya title case ruled by the High Court of Allahabad in September 2010. The court had ordered that the disputed site be distributed equally among the plaintiffs.

Prasad, a compelling debate on news television, became known as Lord Ram’s lawyer. After the Supreme Court issued its verdict, where attorney Ki Parasaran led the argument of Ram Lala, Prasad described it as a “historical judgment.”

On Wednesday, when the union minister exchanged Mr. Ram’s picture of the original document of the constitution, after “Ravan’s defeat”, the political message was also clear.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi finished the ritual bhoomi pujan and is now on stage with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chairman Mohan Bhagwat and others.

