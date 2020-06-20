Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Police cordoned off downtown Reading after a stabbing accident in Forbury Gardens

Three people are feared dead and many have been hospitalized after being stabbed in a serious accident in a park in Reading.

what happened?

Police were called to Forbury Gardens at around 19:00 GMT after reports of the stabbing – but the number of wounded or dead has not been officially confirmed by the police.

The Times Valley police said that a man was arrested at the scene of the accident and is now in detention.

Security sources told BBC that the man arrested at the scene of the accident was believed to be a Libyan.

Anti-terrorist officers at the scene.

A demonstration against the lives of lions took place in the area earlier, but the Thames Valley police and BLM organizers said the incident was not related.

Photo copyright

APB Comment on the photo

The Great Ring is still standing after the accident





What did the witnesses see?

The BBC’s Helena Wilkinson said that an eyewitness told her he saw a man move from one group to another stabbing people, then quickly left the park.

There were reports that a “rugby” police officer treated a suspect on the ground, according to the report Sunday Mirror.

What was the reaction?

“His thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the horrific accident in Reading,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“My thanks to the emergency services on the site,” he added.

Home Minister Pretti Patel tweeted that she was “very concerned” about the accident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including the police and emergency responders at the scene,” she said.

Labor leader Sir Ker Ker Starmer said the appeal was “very worrying.”