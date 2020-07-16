Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions for the first time since 2017 by defeating Villarreal

Zinedine Zidane entered the Thursday match against Villarreal, knowing that the victory will be enough to secure only the third domestic league title for the club this decade – and the first since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure.

This wasn’t the team’s best performance this season – in fact the nerves seemed to be an early handicap – but two goals Benzema was enough to win 2-1 and return the crown to the Spanish capital.

This team won countless titles with the responsible Zidane, although it seemed that the occasion was improving with his players as he lost many passes in the opening stages.

But Luka Modric was guilty of a few wrong passes, which made the party start for Real, took possession in half of Villarreal and played a pass at Benzema, who dug the ball low under Sergio Asingo.

With 15 minutes remaining around the clock, Benzema undoubtedly scored the penalty from a penalty after Sergio Ramos was doubtfully dropped after escaping from the defense.

The penalty had to be restored after Ramos passed the first effort of Benzema, who broke into the area before his teammate touched the ball.

With Benzema chasing Lionel Messi for the Top Scorer award, Ramos allowed his colleague to take the second penalty, which he dug low to the right of Asingo.

There were some difficult moments in the closing stages after Vicente Ebora withdrew a goal for Villarreal, but Real Madrid withstood victory – thanks to some tournaments from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois – despite a late attack from the “Yellow Submarine”.

Elsewhere, Barcelona knew he needed to win to get any hope of forcing the race to the title until the last day of the season. However, the surprise defeat at home to Osasuna of 10 men in favor of Messi & Co. crowned a truly delicious cake.

It was definitely a strange place for Real celebrating the 34th Extended League title. The team usually used to play against the Santiago Bernabeu with a capacity of 81,000, the team has played all of its matches since forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic at the club’s training center, due to its usual home currently undergoing renovations.

Real Revolution

It was the season that promised a lot for Real Madrid, but eventually it did a lot.

The team struggled last season, as many expected. Life was after Cristiano Ronaldo – the first year of the club without the exorcist striker since 2009 after moving to Juventus – and Zidane.

Julen Lopetegui was hired to replace the French coach, but he was fired after only four months of performance after a series of poor performance. Real then switched to coach Santiago Solari, who was appointed permanently by default due to the La Liga rules that stipulate that the caretaker cannot stay in place for more than two weeks.

It only lasted five months, and with despair now, it turned into the man who had unprecedented success in his time as a manager.

“Next season, winning the league will be the priority,” Zidan Al-Muzdahhar told reporters in his second meeting with his coach.

He has returned, but the results of the old one did not follow Zidane again to Bernabeu. Many began to wonder about the Frenchman’s ability as a tactical man and asked whether he relied heavily on the power of individual stars, i.e. Ronaldo, to achieve success.

This season, Zidane changed the team in a really impressive way. Without Ronaldo’s goals – he scored the stunning Portuguese star number 451, a club record, during his time in Madrid – Zidane knew that great improvements were needed elsewhere.

It is often said that any good team winning the title is built on a strong defense and that Zidane has turned the real, fragile and fragile back line of Real to the best in La Liga.

Last season, the team received 46 goals and finished third, 19 points behind Barcelona, ​​the bitter rival. This season, with only one game remaining to play, the team allowed only 22 games to enter.

This does not mean that the front line was not impressive either. Benzema once again proved to be the elite striker, and at the age of 32, he remains one of the best in Europe.

During the nine years of Ronaldo at Real, the French striker has worked hard and with dedication in his role as facilitator of the exploits of the Portuguese striker.

However, since Ronaldo’s departure, Benzema has shown that he has not lost any of his ability to score goals in those nine years as a presenter. With 21 goals now this season, he can still hold 23 Lionel Messi to claim this year’s “Pichichi” Cup, the Spanish league’s top scorer award.

Real might never play in the same aesthetic style that Barcelona has become synonymous with over the years, but Zidane’s team is still able to play some brilliant play.

Perhaps the best example of this was the team’s stunning goal against Valencia last month, which ended in a bold Benzema kick that even Zidane was holding his head in amazement.

Then there was the striking heels of the striker against Espanyol, a piece of skill that was praised around the world and drew comparisons to Real Madrid legend Guti.

The first goal against Villarreal came tonight on the other side of the Real Madrid match, which Zidane greatly improved. This team has never been known for its relentless intense pressure, but Zidane presses them occasionally and smartly, returning the ball regularly deep into the opponent’s half.

In the end, it was Real Madrid’s unstoppable form since the forced outage due to the Coronavirus pandemic that the season swung in its favor. While Barcelona stumbled and stumbled since restart, Real Madrid won all ten of their matches to unlock what proved to be an irreplaceable advantage.

There could be more success this season as well, as Zidane’s team will now be confident of reversing the deficit 2-1 against Manchester City in the Champions League.