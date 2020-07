Reese Witherspoon promotes her new son’s song, TikTok

Her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe dropped his first song “Long Run” featuring Nina Nesbett last week. Being a proud mother, Witherspoon showcased her son’s latest accomplishments on Saturday not through a simple post on Facebook or Instagram, but through the favorite medium of Gene Z – TikTok dance.

TikTok video clip Witherspoon appears a moment after his head collided with “Long Run” while Philip plays the tone on his phone.

“Dickon, I have to do a TikTok dance for this song,” says the 44-year-old actress. Based on the fact of that Philip taught Witherspoon what TikTok was and how to use it just two months ago This is a major breakthrough.

However, Philip does not seem very enthusiastic about the idea because he covers his eyes and calls “No, mom, no!”