Reese Witherspoon promotes her new son’s song, TikTok

By Muhammad / July 13, 2020

Her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe dropped his first song “Long Run” featuring Nina Nesbett last week. Being a proud mother, Witherspoon showcased her son’s latest accomplishments on Saturday not through a simple post on Facebook or Instagram, but through the favorite medium of Gene Z – TikTok dance.

TikTok video clip Witherspoon appears a moment after his head collided with “Long Run” while Philip plays the tone on his phone.

“Dickon, I have to do a TikTok dance for this song,” says the 44-year-old actress. Based on the fact of that Philip taught Witherspoon what TikTok was and how to use it just two months agoThis is a major breakthrough.

However, Philip does not seem very enthusiastic about the idea because he covers his eyes and calls “No, mom, no!”

Witherspoon continues as my real mom, dances and sings to music.

But despite his embarrassment, Philip showed that he appreciated her support by commenting on the post titled “Hahahahah I love you.”

Witherspoon’s video gained millions of views on both TikTok, Instagram, and other celebrities who support the single Phillippe.

“We slaughter them, but it’s pure love! The way to go Decon!” Actress Gwyneth Paltrow commented.

Actress Octavia Spencer wrote: “A wonderful song and dance.”

Earlier on Friday, when the song was released, Witherspoon proved to be her son’s first admirer Writing on Instagram It is “the perfect summer with sick beats and drugged drops (Is this what kids say ?!”)
in a His own positionDad Ryan Phillip wrote, “Stream it nonstop for me. Very proud of you @Deconfelipe.”

