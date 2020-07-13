Reese Witherspoon promotes her new son’s song, TikTok

Her 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe dropped his first song “Long Run” featuring Nina Nesbett last week. Being a proud mother, Witherspoon showcased her son’s latest accomplishments on Saturday not through a simple post on Facebook or Instagram, but through the favorite medium of Gene Z – TikTok dance.

TikTok video clip Witherspoon appears a moment after his head collided with “Long Run” while Philip plays the tone on his phone.

However, Philip does not seem very enthusiastic about the idea because he covers his eyes and calls “No, mom, no!”