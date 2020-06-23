Regina King says the second season of “Watchmen” may not happen

Despite rave reviews and the role of the best career, Regina King is not sure whether she will return to playing the role of masked police investigator Sister Night in HBO’s Watchmen.

In an interview with Variety’s Actors on Actors issue, King explained to Reese Witherspoon why there might not be a second season of the Superhero series.

“I don’t know,” King told Witherspoon when asked about more episodes. “Frankly, I feel I think HBO wants it back in a heartbeat, but if [showrunner] Damon Lindelof does not see an entry point for the second season, I think the possibilities are endless. But I feel that if Damon did not see him, it would be a rejection for me. “

Then Witherspoon talked about whether she would think of the third season of “Big Little Lies”, one of three TV shows – alongside “Little Fires Everywhere” and “The Morning Show” – which she starred and produced this year.

Witherspoon said: “I never said never, because we thought“ Big Little Lies ”would be one season, and we had no idea we would come back.” But I will say that “Big Little Lies” is one of the most satisfying creative experiences for me. Just working with these women – Nicole Kidman, Laura Derne, Zoe Kravitz, Shaylene Woodley, and now Merrill Strip – was just a dream. I used to feel excited every day to go to work. I couldn’t wait to improvise with Laura Dern or Meryl Streep. Nicole is just a class partner, and I started my TV production career. “

For more Variety conversation with King and Witherspoon, read The full story is here.