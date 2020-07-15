Remo D’souza has amazing shooting and very safe with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis

Remo D’SouzaSocial media

Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza smiled with a smile when he returned to work four months later. What made him happier was that he was working with fellow choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis.

The trio returns as judges at the best dancer show in India. Remo gave a bright smile in his latest photo, and posted it on his Instagram account: “The smile, when you came back to the filming site after 4 months :))), was an amazing and very safe photography session with my friends terence_heregeeta_kapurofficialtranjeetvibhorratna #ibd.”

After a long hiatus due to closure, the best dance group in India is slated to return over the weekend with renewed episodes. Originally judged by Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis and Malika Aurora, the best Indian dancer has named the 12 best contestants. The show came back in Malaika’s absence, only for preliminary episodes. However, Remo intervened as a special guest to fill the void.

“I’m so excited and excited to be on the show with two of my really close friends, and I’m seeing some of the best performances by the 12 best dancers in India. I love coordinating the show and it will be very interesting to see those experienced choreographers direct the best talent in India.”

Remo D’SouzaInstagram

Jetta is happy to be back in work. “Reaching the group has calmed me down because I feel safe. All precautions have been taken and the crew has been fully prepared well and well equipped. While you will see me, Remo and Terence are sitting far away and keeping a distance, we” are so close and connected through our hearts … not There is a distance at all. I felt very happy to return to the Referees Committee and to see these contestants perform after a long time. “

Terence was absent from the learning and mentoring atmosphere, and said: “I am happy to see everyone full of energy and enthusiasm. Filming for this episode made me feel nostalgic because we had Remo with us and took me to the memory lane.”