Renewed “Komensky method” for the third and final season on Netflix

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin will return again Kominski method rodeo.

Netflix revamped the critically acclaimed comedy for the third and final season as it prepares for a second stroll to what could be other strong awards later this year.

The show follows the acting actor and director Sandy Komensky (Douglas) and his agent, Norman Newlander (Arkin), two friends who have been trying to sail in their final years in Los Angeles, a city that values ​​youth and beauty.

Chuck Lorre created the series and works as an executive producer alongside Al Higgins and Douglas. Chuck Lorre Productions co-produced with Warner Bros TV.

“Kominski method It was a real passionate project for me and it was a great experience to see the warm response from both fans and critics. “I am excited to conclude the story with this last chapter,” Lowry said in a statement.

The series won a few awards for its first season, including Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series in 2019. Douglas also won the Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series the same year.

When the show premiered in late 2018, Lori opened variety About the creation of the series and its motives behind the mediation of a pair of great masters.

“I wanted to write about aging and all that ensues,” Lori said In an interview It was published in December 2018. “I wanted to write about people who lost loved ones and deal with health issues and adult children. I found this great way through Netflix as there were no ratings restrictions and they were totally supportive. I can write without looking at my shoulder. “

