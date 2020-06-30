The top legislature in Beijing, the National People’s Congress, passed the law unanimously Tuesday morning local time, bypassing the Hong Kong Legislative Council, through a rare-used constitutional back door, Depending on To Hong Kong Public Radio RTHK, citing unnamed sources.

The state-run Xinhua news agency said in the past that the law would criminalize crimes such as separation, vandalism against the Chinese central government, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The draft law was not announced before it was passed, meaning that most people in Hong Kong have not seen the details of a law that rules their lives now.

The promulgation of the law has not been officially confirmed, and details remain unclear. But RTHK reports that the potential maximum threshold for crimes under the law would be “much higher” than 10 years in prison.