Report: Joe Biden asks Representative Karen Pace to undergo a Vice President examination

According to a new report from Joe Biden’s campaign, Congresswoman Karen Pass, chair of the Black Caucus Congress, is being examined as a vice presidential candidate. CBS.

Bass, a five-year congressman who represents Los Angeles, backed Biden again in March.

The majority in the House of Representatives, Sweep James Clayben, told CNN in June, when asked about the Biden screening process: “Karen Bass would be a great addition … She is a great person on my mind, and I work with her every day.”

Bass recently described calls for a “police freeze” as a terrible scream, but said law enforcement officers should not interfere in situations that social workers can best handle.

“I told some friends that it was probably one of the worst slogans ever,” Pace said He said during a live broadcast of the Washington Post Referring to the logo. She also said that budgets for the police station could be reduced if communities shifted some burdens to other agencies.

Bass’s examination comes as Biden becomes increasingly pressured to choose a colorful woman to join him on the ticket.

Last week, Minnesota State Senator Amy Kloppshar pulled her name out of the list of potential candidates, noting that Democratic candidate Joe Biden should use the “moment to put a colored woman” on his ticket.

Biden has vowed to choose a woman as his candidate and his campaign has vowed to make a decision by August 1.