Report: Minority correction officers prevented from Derek Chauvin

A report said eight Minnesota correctional officers charged with discrimination to the state’s Human Rights Ministry after they were prevented from escorting Derek Chauven, a former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd.

Chuvin was held in Ramsey County Prison on the day he was charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. He was subsequently injured with an advanced charge of second degree murder.

The former officer was caught in a disturbing viral video hanging his knee on Floyd’s neck while the man was appealing to the air.

When Chauvin was brought to prison, all colored officers were directed to another floor, according to Star Tribune, who received a copy of the racial discrimination charges.

One of the supervisors told a minority officer that because of their “race” they would be a potential “responsibility” around Chauvin, the newspaper reported, citing their allegations.

One of the sergeants, who wrote black, wrote, “I understood that the decision to separate us was made because we cannot be trusted to professionally assume our professional responsibilities around a prominent guest – only because of the color of our skin.” Star Tribune newspaper reported.

The officer added: “I am not aware of a similar situation where the white officers were separated from a prisoner.”

Lawyer Bonnie Smith, who represents prison officers, said it affected their morale.

“I think they deserve to make employment decisions based on performance and behavior,” she told the newspaper. “Their main goal is to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Prison Observer Steve Lidon told his superiors that he made a call to “protect and support” members of minorities by protecting them from Chauvin 10 minutes before he arrived.

Star Leidon reportedly said during an internal investigation, “Out of concern and anxiety, and without the convenience of time, I made a decision to limit exposure to colored employees to a murder suspect that could exacerbate those feelings.” Who received his permit from the sheriff’s office,

Lydon has since been downgraded, according to the news agency.

The officers’ accusations, which were filed on Friday, are expected to automatically open a formal investigation.

The “Star Tribune” newspaper reported that the Human Rights Department had already launched a major investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after Floyd’s death to examine its policies and procedures over the past ten years.

Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero declined to comment to the newspaper about the pending case in Ramsey County.

Three other former Minneapolis officers – To Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander King – were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.