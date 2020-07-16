Report: Twitter employee paid to help hack account

A report said that hackers paid a Twitter employee who helped them carry out an unprecedented attack on several high profile accounts.

The Twitter insider allegedly worked with hackers to take over the accounts of Tesla President Elon Musk, former President Barack Obama, technology tycoon Bill Gates and others, According to the motherboard.

One of the unknown hackers involved in Wednesday’s attack told the perpetrator that they had paid the employee for his assistance, although the terms of their alleged deal were unclear.

Another hacker said to Tech News published by Weiss News: “We used a delegate who literally did all the work for us.”

Accounts are hacked with the internal Twitter tool that displays various details about the identity and status of user accounts, such as whether the email address has been confirmed and whether the account has been suspended, according to the published motherboard screen shots.

He told Twitter Motherboard that he was still investigating whether his employee allowed hackers to access the tool or use it to take over accounts themselves.

The company referred mail questions to its statement on Wednesday attack, Who acknowledged that hackers “successfully targeted some of our employees by accessing internal systems and tools”, and used this access to control prominent accounts owned by Apple, Uber, Kanye West, and others.

San Francisco-based Twitter said it had moved to restrict access to its systems and internal tools during the investigation of the incident, which it described as a “coordinated attack of social engineering.”

Twitter said in a series of tweets: “We are looking at other malicious activities that they might have conducted or information that they may have accessed.”

The hack sent Twitter shares falling 5.1 percent in pre-sale Thursday to $ 33.83 as of 7:19 am