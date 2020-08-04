Results Day in Scotland: Schoolchildren get their grades after an exam-free year

Photo copyright

Schoolchildren of Scotland receive their scores after the abolition of forced Covid-19 epidemiological tests for the first time in history.

About 138,000 students discover their degrees in citizenship, graduate, and advanced graduate programs.

Results for this year will depend on the estimates of their teachers.

Those who signed up for text alerts or email started to score from 0800 onwards, while certificates will arrive in the mail throughout the day.

Examinations were canceled across the UK as schools closed and the country closed in March.

How are grades developed in the year without exams?

The examination authority defends the emergency plans

Scottish schoolchildren usually discover their results earlier than those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, who will get their A-level scores on August 13 and GCSE on August 20.

This year was the first time since 1888 that exams were canceled in Scottish schools.

Pupils should sit for the National 5, High and Advanced Top Examinations in May and June. There are no official exams for the National 2, National 3 and National 4 qualifications.

What help is available to students?

The Skills Development Program in Scotland runs a free results helpline that provides advice, information and career guidance 0808100 8000.

It will open from 0800 to 2000 on Tuesday and Wednesday, then 0900 to 1700 on Thursday and Friday. Information and advice are also available on My World of Work website.

James Russell of SDS said this year was “unparalleled” and it was understood that young people and their families would feel more anxious than usual.

“Our advice and support is available and our message is if your results are not what you expected, don’t worry – you have a lot of options,” he said.

The #NoWrongPath campaign People are encouraged to share their own stories on social media to highlight the different paths available to young people who may be frustrated with their results.

The SQA Candidate Advice Line will run from 0800 to 1800 on Tuesday, and from 0830 to 1700 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. the number is 0345 279 1000.

Support and advice is also available on SQA website And on BBC Bitesize. Young people can also contact Childline at 0800 1111 Or get advice about exam results On its website.

As in the rest of the United Kingdom, grades of students who were unable to take exams were graded using grades that their teachers made based on their performance during the school year.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) said it sought to “maintain the integrity and credibility” of the system, but that its efforts focused on “ensuring justice for all learners.”

Teachers were asked to put students within ranges for each subject, and to arrange their students in order.

These evaluations were then validated by SQA, which said that the grades were subject to supervision “when required” “to maintain national standards”.

There is a critical test of the qualifications system this year: Have the emergency arrangements been successful?

The main issue is whether the candidates receive fair and credible results.

The grades will depend on the teacher’s grades but must be validated. This could mean highs or lows.

Some teachers argue that this is not necessary, but SQA argues that verification is necessary to ensure that the results are fully credible. Verification should ensure that success rates and numbers that obtain specific grades are comparable to previous years.

Many in education will be very cautious about trying to analyze this year’s data to get clues about improvements or decreased candidate performance.

However, there were concerns that the validation system could deny those who attend school, with relatively few in previous years getting the best scores.

That is why this year’s appeals process is so important. Schools and exam centers will be able to appeal whenever a candidate is awarded a lower grade than the one provided by their teacher.

There is no guarantee of success and supporting evidence will be required, but it remains an important guarantee.

The examination authority said it will consider the history of each school in assessing the results and achievement.

This raised fears from opposition politicians that some students from disadvantaged societies can be discerned because of their school’s past performance.

Education Minister John Sweeney said that students showed “tremendous flexibility”





Fiona Robertson, SQA chief executive and chief examiner, denied that the previous school record could put students either in advantage or at a disadvantage.

When the student gets a score lower than that their teacher or lecturer appreciates, they will be able to use it Free resume process.

Education Minister John Sweeney said: “Young people and their families have shown tremendous flexibility in dealing with the many challenges of the coronavirus and will naturally be concerned about the potential impact on the results.

“You can achieve the results you worked hard for, but if you missed the degrees you were hoping for, there is still a large variety of options available to you.”

Please include the contact number if you are ready to speak to a BBC journalist.