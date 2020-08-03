Retired Pope Benedict XVI’s illness after his visit to Germany: report

BERLIN – A honorary Pope Benedict XVI fell ill after returning from a trip to his hometown of Bavaria to visit his brother who died a month ago, a German newspaper reported Monday.

The retired Pope biographer, Peter Seewald, was quoted as saying that the 93-year-old man has had facial inflammation since returning to Rome.

The newspaper reported that Sewald, who had published several interviews with Benedict’s book, had submitted a copy of the CV to the former Pope on Saturday. He described Benedict as optimistic and talks about the possibility of writing himself if his strength increases, although he says that Benedict is very physically weak.

In June, Benedict made a four-day visit to the Bavarian city of Regensburg to see his sick brother. His first trip was outside Italy since he resigned from the Pope in 2013. Reverend George Ratzinger died on July 1 at the age of 96.

Benedict lived in a monastery in the Vatican city shortly before his retirement. Joseph Ratzinger was elected to the papacy in 2005 to succeed St. John Paul II, and he was the first pope 600 years ago to resign from office.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis.