Review `` Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado '': all signals look good for Netflix's look at the TV astrologer
By Muhammad / July 7, 2020

Mercado, who grew up in Puerto Rico, grew up as a dancer and television actor before essentially faltering in his astronomical forecasts in 1969, wearing flowing robes and jewelry that made Liberace appear positively modest. His non-gendered abundance proved a small hindrance to wild success even amid an era of rampant homophobia, the kind that made him the target of the attack but still a welcome figure in millions of homes across Latin America and around the world.

This winning profile will be the fun part of the story, but a darker side emerges, regarding a dispute between Mercado and his longtime director, Bill Bacula, who is among those interviewed. After his name essentially fell apart (naively, Mercado says and those close to him), Mercado ended in a prolonged legal battle, one that explains his mysterious disappearance of air waves and the almost hermetic presence when directors Christina Costantini and Karim Tabsh got it. To collaborate in the movie.

Even in his late eighties (not that he would admit it), Mercado, who He died last yearHe remained a prominent showman, calling himself “the power of nature”. It feels like he is happy to have an audience again, even if the stage has shifted from the one he occupied.

Mercado was a great character, but so adept at answering quirky liners and carefully trained lines so much so that filmmakers did not penetrate his ornate peel. Questions were politely ignored or evaded about his sexual life, being the symbol of LGBTQ or his beliefs (his action included a kind of mixture of religion and New Age spirituality), as if nothing could drive him out of his upbeat message unabated.

Thus Mercado’s estimation stems largely from those who remember what he meant for them, including Lynn Manuel Miranda, who – in what can only be described as an intersection in time with Hamilton – He got to meet Mercado. Miranda describes him as an “oasis” on Spanish-speaking television, “and brought his equally troubled father with him, only to become emotional spending time in the presence of Mercado.”

Although it was mainly discussed in the context of the lawsuit, “Mucho Mucho Amor” (Mercado signature signature) does not go into much detail about Mercado’s subsequent association with telephone services, and the potential of TV projects such as psychological friends a network to exploit desperate people.

It is not just the central fast food around the man, but the warm nostalgia that he represents – memories, as Miranda and others remember, the grandmothers that hide them during the minutes that he comes every day, and passes through the constellations with the constellations filled with steadiness a sense of hope.

When he played the documentary at the Sundance Film Festival, Kostantini He told CNN Mercado was “like Oprah, Mr. Rogers and a little bit of mixed libras.” If “Mucho Mucho Amor” does little to puncture this great mystery, it is because the force of nature that Walter Mercado would have had no other way.

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” premiered on July 8 on Netflix.

