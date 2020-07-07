Review `` Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado '': all signals look good for Netflix's look at the TV astrologer

Mercado, who grew up in Puerto Rico, grew up as a dancer and television actor before essentially faltering in his astronomical forecasts in 1969, wearing flowing robes and jewelry that made Liberace appear positively modest. His non-gendered abundance proved a small hindrance to wild success even amid an era of rampant homophobia, the kind that made him the target of the attack but still a welcome figure in millions of homes across Latin America and around the world.

This winning profile will be the fun part of the story, but a darker side emerges, regarding a dispute between Mercado and his longtime director, Bill Bacula, who is among those interviewed. After his name essentially fell apart (naively, Mercado says and those close to him), Mercado ended in a prolonged legal battle, one that explains his mysterious disappearance of air waves and the almost hermetic presence when directors Christina Costantini and Karim Tabsh got it. To collaborate in the movie.

Even in his late eighties (not that he would admit it), Mercado, who He died last year He remained a prominent showman, calling himself “the power of nature”. It feels like he is happy to have an audience again, even if the stage has shifted from the one he occupied.

Mercado was a great character, but so adept at answering quirky liners and carefully trained lines so much so that filmmakers did not penetrate his ornate peel. Questions were politely ignored or evaded about his sexual life, being the symbol of LGBTQ or his beliefs (his action included a kind of mixture of religion and New Age spirituality), as if nothing could drive him out of his upbeat message unabated.