Review `` Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado '': all signals look good for Netflix's look at the TV astrologer

Mercado, who grew up in Puerto Rico, grew up as a dancer and television actor before essentially faltering in his astronomical forecasts in 1969, wearing flowing robes and jewelry that made Liberace appear positively modest. His non-gendered abundance proved a small hindrance to wild success even amid an era of rampant homophobia, the kind that made him the target of the attack but still a welcome figure in millions of homes across Latin America and around the world.
This winning profile will be the fun part of the story, but a darker side emerges, regarding a dispute between Mercado and his longtime director, Bill Bacula, who is among those interviewed. After his name essentially fell apart (naively, Mercado says and those close to him), Mercado ended in a prolonged legal battle, one that explains his mysterious disappearance of air waves and the almost hermetic presence when directors Christina Costantini and Karim Tabsh got it. To collaborate in the movie.
Mercado was a great character, but so adept at answering quirky liners and carefully trained lines so much so that filmmakers did not penetrate his ornate peel. Questions were politely ignored or evaded about his sexual life, being the symbol of LGBTQ or his beliefs (his action included a kind of mixture of religion and New Age spirituality), as if nothing could drive him out of his upbeat message unabated.
Although it was mainly discussed in the context of the lawsuit, “Mucho Mucho Amor” (Mercado signature signature) does not go into much detail about Mercado’s subsequent association with telephone services, and the potential of TV projects such as psychological friends a network to exploit desperate people.
It is not just the central fast food around the man, but the warm nostalgia that he represents – memories, as Miranda and others remember, the grandmothers that hide them during the minutes that he comes every day, and passes through the constellations with the constellations filled with steadiness a sense of hope.
“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” premiered on July 8 on Netflix.
You may also like
Halle Berry no longer thinks about the role of transgender in the upcoming movie
Lyn Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of “slave Hamilton”
Charlize Theron was passed over for “Mad Max” was “a little bit heartbreaking”
The widow of Nick Cordeiro, Amanda Clotz, holds the last live broadcast on Instagram a day after his death from Covid-19
Charlie Daniels, ‘The Devil Went Down to the Georgian Singer’, passed away at the age of 83