RGV to Amitabh Bachchan: I will not pray for you, but I will pray for SK

Ram Gopal Pharma, commonly known as RGV, says that Amitabh Bachchan will improve soon, killing COVID-19. The director said that he will not pray for the Bollywood star, but he will pray for the SK virus.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account on Saturday evening to reveal that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The great actor tweeted, “T 3590 – I tested positive CoviD … I moved to the hospital … Hospital reporting authorities … Family members and staff underwent tests, the results were pending. Everything that was close to me in the past ten days is she requested that Please test herself! “

The disclosure of Amitabh Bachchan was a shock to people across the country. Along with the fans, many celebrities from Indian cinema, politics, sports and other fields of life wished the great actor a speedy recovery. Social media was flooded with messages of shock, fears and prayers throughout the night.

Ram Gopal Pharma worked with Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Sarkar (2005) Darna Zaroori Hai (2006), Nishabd, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Rann (2010), Department (2012) and Sarkar 3 (2017). The director maintained a very friendly relationship with the 77-year-old actor.

Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Gopal Pharma at the partyVarinder Chawla

The director went to his Twitter account on Sunday morning to talk about the health of Amitabh Bachchan. But unlike other celebrities, Ram Gopal Pharma, known for his different way of Twitter, did not want that. He wrote, “Sarkar I am sure you will kick Corona on her ass and come back stronger than ever as I always did … I will not pray for you, but I will pray for Corona who will surely die in his attack on you.”

Amitabh Bachchan is known to have been hospitalized for various reasons on various occasions and has even become a victim of death hoax at times. But he was discharged from hospital in good health every time. He is a true fighter as noted by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who tweeted: “Fighters like you know only one thing – fight. Your positivity and enthusiasm in life will bring you home soon and inspire the world.”