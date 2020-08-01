Rhode Island’s tax department switched to Mickey Mouse’s literal outfit this week when 176 check checks were mistakenly mailed bearing the cartoon’s “signature”.

The checks were signed by mail on Monday, “Mickey Mouse” as the name of the public treasury belongs to Seth Magazine, and “Walt Disney” at the site dedicated to State Comptroller Peter Kennan, according to multiple reports.

“Test signatures” were improperly printed on checks due to a “technical error” in the state’s automatic check printing system, Jade Burgesson, head of the Revenue Authority of the Revenue Division of Checks.

“As a result of a technical error in the taxation automated check system for the Tax Division, around 176 checks were printed with invalid signature lines and sent to the taxpayers on Monday 7/27/2020,” said Bourgeson.

“Invalid signature lines were incorrectly obtained from Division test print files.”

Wrong signatures appeared on corporate tax refunds, sales tax cuts, and tax credit refunds. The state also said that checks were canceled. Officials said corrected checks would be issued within a week.