Ricardas Poises is feared to be killed, feared to be killed, and lives in the woods five years after his disappearance.

Ricardas Puisys was last seen on Saturday, 26 September 2015 while working as a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.

Concerns were raised when the 35-year-old failed to go to work the following Monday. By November of that year, a murder investigation had been opened.

But on Monday, police revealed that a “complete mystery” had been resolved after Puisys was found living in a forested area in Wisbech.

Police said he “hid very well” after he went into hiding and not talking to anyone “for some time.”