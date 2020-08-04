Ricardas Puisys was last seen on Saturday, 26 September 2015 while working as a fruit and vegetable producer in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.
Concerns were raised when the 35-year-old failed to go to work the following Monday. By November of that year, a murder investigation had been opened.
But on Monday, police revealed that a “complete mystery” had been resolved after Puisys was found living in a forested area in Wisbech.
Police said he “hid very well” after he went into hiding and not talking to anyone “for some time.”
The officers believe that the man, whom they say is safe now, may have fled after becoming a victim of exploitation.
“The disappearance of Ricardas for almost five years was a complete mystery,” said Chief Inspector Rob Hall of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire unit in the crime. “That was until we received information at the end of June that led us to find him.”
Exploitation fears
Police revealed that initial concerns were reported to them a month before Puisys’ disappearance “when the police were informed that he was being exploited and the addresses transferred within Wisbech”.
According to the statement, he was working at that time through an agency to work for Chatteris Nightlayer Leek.
Police said that after seeing his last job, Boisez is believed to have been with several Lithuanian men before his disappearance.
“There were real concerns that Ricarda was harmed that evening. He did not return to work on Monday September 28, 2015 as expected, but we now believe Ricardas made the decision to flee because he was a victim of a crime., After he was exploited,” Hall added.
In last year’s update, they said the investigation had changed direction after creating a Facebook account in the name of the missing man with photos they believed were among them.
“A team of investigators worked tirelessly to follow up on a number of inquiries, none of which led to Ricardas’ discovery,” Hall said. “That was until we received information that Ricardas might be alive and still in the Wasbek area.”
He added: “He is safe and we work closely with him to ensure that he remains safe, but also to ensure that he gets the support he needs after having lived in extremely difficult circumstances during the past five years or more.”
The police said an investigation into a potential exploitation of Boiseis had now begun.
You may also like
An MSNBC product describes the network as “cancer” after leaving work
Coronavirus: Pubic states rise to 32 after FM warning
Who is the new chef in the basement after Kiko’s exit?
The WHO official says there is still a long way to go to the epidemic, while the United States exceeds 155,000 deaths
2020 World Snooker Championship: Noppon Saengkham defeats Shaun Murphy