Riccione Holmes and Bruno Caboclo break the NBA bubble rules

A pair of NBA players broke the league bubble rules – only one week had passed.

Downtown Sacramento Kings Richton Holmes on Monday Advertise on Twitter It “crossed briefly” across the campus streak in the Disney Bubble in the NBA in Orlando, Florida. He said that on the second day of the 10-day compulsory stone of all league rules.

“I apologize for my actions and look forward to re-joining my team mates in the playoffs,” Holmes wrote.

Houston Rockets striker Bruno Capoclo unintentionally broke the initial stone period, which includes booking a hotel room until passing multiple coronavirus testing in a period longer than 24 hours, According to ESPN. Caboclo is now undergoing enhanced coronavirus testing, which includes a nasal swab version, unlike the less invasive tests players receive in the bubble, as well as an additional 10-day quarantine in his hotel room.

According to the report, Cabocleau was unaware that he was not allowed to leave his room during the first quarantine period, despite informing the league of all players and staff of the protocol. The Caboclu quarantine period is reduced to eight days, and it is expected that he will rejoin the team once it is concluded.

His teammate Russell Westbrook announced on Monday that he was a positive test for COVID-19 before entering the NBA bubble, which was put in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus that could disrupt the end of the season.

The NBA season is due to resume on July 30.