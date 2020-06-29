Rice’s hunt criticized the party-filled party

Rice shared footage from his Saturday show on the floor of Brushy Mountain State Prison in Petros, Tennessee, on Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours.
Since then the video has been shared on many other social media accounts.
Brushy Mountain is a former prison more than 130 miles east of Nashville and has been converted into a museum and concert venue.
The video showed mostly crowds without a mask, and they sang and jumped while Rice, 34, urged them to leave the stage.
When CNN contacted her for comment, a delegate of Rice sent a statement from Brian May, Vice President of Brushy Mountain Group, stating that “all local requirements for the last party have been complied with, and many precautions have been taken.”
“We have significantly reduced the maximum capacity of the place from 10,000 to 4,000 the maximum capacity (less than 50% state advice) with less than 1,000 attendees (954 tickets sold with 809 tickets scanned) on Saturday night to provide ample space in the park The Foreign Ministry statement stated that the fans are spreading to the level of their comfort. “All guests underwent temperature checks before entering the place and a free antiseptic was provided to everyone upon entry.”
According to the statement, the sellers and employees were advised to “wear masks and gloves when interacting with the guests, and the gangs were available for purchase on the site”, but the place was not “able to impose more recommended physical walks on the banner posted across the property and looked into future alternative scenarios that protect attendees” Artists, their crews, and our staff. “
Local government officials did not immediately respond to CNN’s request to confirm whether the regulators had complied with local requirements.
His colleague criticized artist Kelsey Pallerini Rice in a tweet for her tour of the Covid 19 pandemic.
“Imagine being selfish enough to endanger the health of thousands, let alone the potential ripple effect, and playing a natural party in the country right now,” Ballerini, 26, said on Twitter. “ChaseRiceMusic, we all want (and need) a tour. We only care about our fans and their families enough to wait.”
Another country singer, Mickey Gayton, 37, tweeted in response, “An absolute selfish act. Shame on him.”
Artists across the music industry have had to stop wandering amid the health crisis as festivals, shows and events have been canceled or made virtual.
In March, he lamented his quarantine desire with a song called “Dear Corona”.
Rice sang in the video posted by “Dear Festoon, You don’t know the heart of a country fan / You don’t know we don’t care”. “So you can reschedule Stagecoach / but you must understand / that you don’t know the heart of the country fan.”
You may also like
The study shows that the winners in Eurovision usually relate to love
Mike Henry will no longer be Cleveland’s voice in Family Guy
Tom Morillo of Rage Against the Machine introduced one of the guitars to a 10-year-old rock girl
‘Risk!’ Superstar Alex Trippic and his wife give $ 500,000 to help combat homelessness
“The Simpsons” to stop using white actors to express non-white characters