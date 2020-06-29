Rice’s hunt criticized the party-filled party

Rice shared footage from his Saturday show on the floor of Brushy Mountain State Prison in Petros, Tennessee, on Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

Since then the video has been shared on many other social media accounts.

Brushy Mountain is a former prison more than 130 miles east of Nashville and has been converted into a museum and concert venue.

The video showed mostly crowds without a mask, and they sang and jumped while Rice, 34, urged them to leave the stage.