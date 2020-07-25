Richa Chadda makes her Twitter account private

Richa Chadha changed her Twitter account settings to private. The actress also provided her explanation behind this decision.

Richa moved to her verified Twitter account, RichaChadha, on Saturday to reveal that she had turned her into “private” because she wanted to spend less time on “mindless scrolling”.

“I am making my account private. Not because this platform is toxic (the world is called Tbh ab kya karein). I’m only here to help, support, inflate and break the joke, but I have a deadline and this mindless scrolling takes a lot of time!”

The actress shared a screenshot of her mobile phone, which indicates that the time to watch her is currently 4 hours and 14 minutes a day. Its weekly total is 29 hours and 40 minutes, of which 19 hours and 49 minutes have been spent on social networks and 9 private hours on Twitter!

Many Bollywood celebrities recently quit Twitter, citing “negativity” as a reason. Richa’s announcement of a change to “private” at this point received a mixed response from her followers.

A user commented, “The best motto of happiness and prosperity is to delete all of your social media accounts.”

Another user urged: “But please do not leave Twitter.”