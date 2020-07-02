Richelieu Dennis, Essence CEO, resigned after her resignation

Earlier this week, a group called Black Female Anonymous wrote a scathing presentation on the alleged circumstances of Essence magazine’s work, and demanded that four top executives step down.

On Tuesday, one of the chief executives, Richelieu Denis, resigned as CEO.

In their article, Posted to MediumThe women claimed that Dennis had a “superficial commitment to black women” but was in fact “driven by greed and lewd sexual appetite”.

They also claimed that “he has a history of sleeping with women on the Sundial team.” [the beauty brand that produces SheaMoisture, and which he sold to Unilever in 2017] … for women who do not seem to approve of him, he publicly harasses them in private company events. “

The company initially denied these allegations and described them as “baseless attempts to discredit our trademark and assassinate the personal character.”

But Tuesday night, they sent a press release announcing the new interim CEO, Caroline Wanga, saying it was one of several steps “to ensure that Essence is the safe haven that we all expect.”

The move came after an emergency call with the staff earlier in the day, as we were told that Dennis was dismayed that no one had contacted to see if he was okay.

“It was a hot conversation. The employees were angry at the initial statement [accusing the anonymous posters] A source said. “They were more angry with him when they asked why no one had accessed him.”

We are told that Dennis’s role as CEO was always intended to be temporary. He had just taken office in March, after Michelle Ebanks stepped down and moved to the Essence Ventures board – where Dennis will remain president.

The anonymous gathering also asked her to leave the company, as did the resignations of COO Joy Collins Profet and head of the content department Moana Luu.