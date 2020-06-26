The correction department suspends three prison guards and a captain, and charges are brought against 13 other employees, for their role in the high-level death of Lilene Polanco, a 27-year-old transgender prisoner on Rikers Island.

The disciplinary measure comes more than a year after Polanco’s death in an isolation cell from a seizure, and days after the city’s investigation department and Bronx district attorney concluded their joint investigation, and refused to bring criminal charges against the officers involved.

“The death of Lilin Polanco was a very painful moment for our city,” Mayor Bill de Palacio said in a statement. “What happened to the yen was totally unacceptable and it is important that there be accountability.”

City Hall said the measure was the result of a DOC internal investigation into the case, but provided few other details about the investigation or its findings in the three-paragraph brief statement late on Friday.

“We are committed to ensuring that all of our facilities are safe and humane,” said DOC Commissioner Cynthia Bran. “Even one death in our custody is too much one death and this swift and fair determination of internal discipline shows that the safety and well-being of our detainees is still our top priority.”

One person familiar with the matter said that all officers, amounting to 17, face disciplinary charges related to Polanco’s death, including failing to perform required cell checks and making fraudulent registry entries.

The City Hall statement did not reveal whether the Ministry of Defense was moving to fire the four arrested officers without pay, and did not say how long the suspensions would continue.

However, the DOI / Bronx investigation revealed that the jailers failed to perform at least two required health checks in Polanco, leaving her cell without a 47-minute inspection despite the requirements they stop every 15 minutes.

Polanco suffered from epilepsy and was locked up in solitary confinement when she died on June 7, 2019, for allegedly assaulting other prisoners on three separate occasions, according to a second Ministry of Defense memorandum also issued on Friday.

A detailed timetable appears in the document, showing officers Talaya Gals and Tikisha Williams last examined at Polanco at 1:40 pm. According to the security camera footage reviewed by the agency, Williams will not return again until 2:27 pm.

But Gallis was not even examining the dungeon again at 2:41 pm, as the authorities seemed to discover that something horrific had gone wrong.

Williams returned to the cell at 2:43 pm, and at 2:47 pm, the husband opened the Polanco cell and summoned Captain Kimberly Maczyk.

The officers wrote in their accident reports that Williams began performing CPR on Polanco and when that didn’t work, he left Makzik to get a pacemaker.

Security footage shows her return with the device at 2:50 pm. Medical staff arrived at the prison at 2:55 pm, although EMS will take about another half an hour to appear, according to the DOI’s review of the tape.

“These suspension cases represent a blatant abuse of power,” said Elias Hossam El-Din, the head of the Charitable Corrections Association. He described the disciplinary accusations as “a shame!”

He added: “We will fight vigorously with this arrest and we refuse to allow this city to demonize the correction officers.”

– Additional reports from Julia Marsh