Rob Kardashian Weight Loss Pictures Show Epic Star Shift

As Chloe Kardashian reached the age of 36, and her family entered to celebrate the birthday of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it was Brother Rob who stole the show.

Rob Kardashian, the youngest of the Kardashian brothers, has some weight problems late. However, the 33-year-old surprised his Instagram followers with his latest transformation photos. My mom and celebrity director Chris Jenner and Rob posted photos of the party.

Chris Jenner posted a snapshot of the siblings, Chloe, Kendall, and Kylie with Rob with a caption, “4 out of 6 # Merry Christmas.” Chris posted another photo of his siblings, Courtney and Rob With explanation, “These two cute kourtneykardashrobkardashianofficial #robkardashian #happybirthdaykhloe.”

Rob wore black pants and a black headdress. He chose to complement his look with his blue hat. He seemed a lot lighter at pounds and fans were quick to appreciate his weight-loss efforts. Many comments like “Rob is back the best thing in 2020”, “Yesss rob! Good to see you so happy”, “Rob !!!! Very cool!” , And “You look great.”

Rob also posted pictures with Courtney Scott, 37, the ex-husband of Courtney with a caption saying “I appreciate it.” Tristian Thompson 29, who is from my previous cellular, also appeared in a photo with a caption saying “Woo back baby.”

Chloe had revealed to ET earlier that Rob was working. She said, “He goes to Kim, and he has worked for example, for the past five days or so, kicking **, and I just want Rob to do what’s best for him and what makes him happy.” If this makes him happy, then we will support him all. “

While the entire Kardashian and Jenner family were present at the party along with some of their exes, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, and they had never seen their children in any photos.