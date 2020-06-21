Lewandowski scored 33 goals in just 30 Bundesliga matches in this campaign, and both came in the first half at Allianz Arena where Bayern scored 3-1 in the second half. There was no more scoring in the second half.

Gabon Aubameyang scored 31 goals in the 2016/2017 season for Borussia Dortmund before moving to the current Arsenal club in the Premier League.

With only one round of matches left, Lewandowski is still below the all-time record of 40 by Bayern Munich, legendary and German striker Gerd Muller in the 1971-1972 season.

But with 48 goals in 41 games in all competitions this season, Lewandowski has plenty of opportunities to improve his overall score as he faces Bayern Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup final on July 4 before continuing his bid to win the Champions League that will resume in August.

Lewandowski is the best scorer in the elite competition in Europe this season with 11 goals in six games, most recently against Chelsea in the first leg of the last 16 games Bayern won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in February.

Double Halland

Meanwhile, the other top scorers in the Bundesliga topped the face as right-back Timo Werner RB Leipzig hosted Borussia Dortmund’s player from Erling Braut Haaland.

Werner, who plays for him The last two games for Leipzig before joining Chelsea , An empty tie, but Norway scored the miracle Halland in the two halves to help Dortmund win 2-0 away from home to secure second place in the standings behind Bayern.

The 19-year-old Halland, who is also linked to several of Europe’s largest clubs, has scored 13 goals in 14 games since joining Dortmund from right back Salzburg last December.

Werner remains on the 26th of this season in the German League, second only to Lewandowski.

Leipzig’s consolation, which reached the last eight of the Champions League, was a 2-0 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen in Hertha Berlin.

Leverkusen left three points behind Leipzig in the battle for automatic qualification points for the Champions League next season with only one round remaining and a much smaller goal difference.

Elsewhere, it looks bleak for Werder Bremen, with a 3-1 defeat at Mainz, leaving the lower part of the north side two points two points behind Fortuna Dusseldorf who are in the playoff spot.

Brighton amazes Arsenal

Meanwhile, in the Premier League, Arsenal suffered Aubameyang from a second fatal defeat in four days as Neil Mobay scored deeply in lost time to give Brighton a 2-1 win over Artillery.

Nicholas Pepe put the struggling Mikel Arteta front in the 68th minute at Amex with a spectacular blow, but team defender Luis Dunk took advantage of Arsenal’s suspected defense to level after seven minutes.

It seemed set to finish all the squares until Aaron Connolly cleverly helped the ball over Maubae, who finished neatly.

This sparked an ugly accident as Mobaye, who was in an air challenge with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Lino in the first half clash that saw German pain stretching in agony, was involved in a fight with Matthew Guenduzi in a quarrel with the players in the final whistle.

After the match, Mobay said he did not intend to harm Lino, but he did not sympathize with the rest of his teammates, claiming that they “got what they deserved” for not showing more modesty after Bibi’s opening goal.

Earlier, Watford landing players scored the last equalizer to deny third-place Leicester City a 1-1 draw on Vicarage Road.

English fullback Ben Chilwell seemed to have given the visitor a stunning victory with his left foot in the 89th minute, but Craig Dawson saved a valuable point for Hornets with an acrobatic goal after just a minute.