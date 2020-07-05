Rocket Lab: New Zealand’s last mission was lost on the flight

Photo copyright

Electron’s mission lost about six minutes after leaving the Mahia Peninsula





The American launching company that launches its missiles from New Zealand has lost its last mission.

Rocket Lab said its e-vehicle broke down late on boarding from the Mahia Peninsula on the North Island.

It is assumed that all satellite payloads have been destroyed.

These included figurative spacecraft from Canon Electronics in Japan and Planet Labs Inc in California, as well as a technology showcase from a British emerging company called Space Missions.

Rocket Laboratory CEO Peter Beck apologized to his clients.

He said on Twitter: “I am very sorry that we failed to deliver satellites to our customers today. Rest assured that we will find the problem and fix it and we will return to the board soon.”

Rocket Lab has made everyone in the space sector sit since first appearing in its Electron in 2017. It is at the head of a wave of new clothes that wants to operate integrated missiles to serve the emerging market of small satellites.

Quitting New Zealand on Saturday was the 13th round of the electron so far. All previous launches were completely successful, except for the first launch that failed to reach its intended orbit.

Faraday-1 was approximately 10 cm x 20 cm x 30 cm





The error this time is unclear. Video footage showed that the second-stage rocket engine was operating normally within six minutes of the flight, at an altitude of 192 km, and at a speed of 3.8 km / second. Then the video flow freezes.

The main payload on board was a satellite from Canon Electronics – part of a company-produced series of ground-based image features smaller than one meter.

Planet, which operates the largest network of spacecraft for imaging in orbit, has been trying to insert five of its latest iterations into the satellite. Since San Francisco produces and launchs many spacecraft, it will more easily bounce back from this failure.

But as for the start of space missions, losing an electron is a big disappointment. The Faraday-1 platform was supposed to be the company’s new service offering.

Faraday-1 was a type of “car rally” satellite that allowed third parties to carry payloads into orbit without having to build and finance an entire spacecraft themselves. They just needed to rent a “seat” with In-Space.

Even the European airline, Airbus, has taken up space in Faraday-1 to try new radio technology. This equipment, called Prometheus, was called a radio frequency survey and a globe survey in search of distress beacons and military radar activities.

InSpace, headquartered in Borden, Hampshire, tweeted: “The N-Spice team is completely involved in this news. Two years of hard work from an incredibly committed group of fascinating engineers in smoke. It was really cool spacecraft.”

Future missions are already in production.

Airbus Prometheus Radio could have conducted radio spectrum surveys





