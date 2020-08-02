Roger Federer sends “tennis on the roof” sensations to the Rafa Nadal Academy

Federer will face the man who struck him at Wimbledon.The Bello / Getty Images

Do you remember the two Italian girls who became a big buzz on the Internet after the video they played tennis surfaced in Liguria earlier this year?

13-year-old Vitoria and 11-year-old Carola were not expecting much when playing on rooftops in April. However, Roger Federer gave them an unexpected surprise last month as the Swiss maestro visited them personally.

Federer was influenced by the Italian duo design

Federer, who visited them on July 10, said he was impressed by the perseverance of young Italians during the closure of COVID-19.

“For me personally, this was a very special moment in my career as a tennis player,” Federer was quoted as saying on the ATP Tour website. “To surprise fans, or kids, just as I was with Carola and Victoria today.”

Federer not only met them, but also participated in the event, where he gathered with the girls across the rooftops themselves.

“It was amazing. I have played in many wonderful places around the world. But for me this is definitely a special experience,” said the 38-year-old. “We showed that we can play anywhere and enjoy it. I’ve had the best times honestly.”

In the video shared by the ATP tour, Federer revealed another surprise for girls. In partnership with Barilla, he sends them to Rafa Nadal Academy from Movistar Summer Camp.

The 38-year-old last played at the Australian Open 2020, reaching the semi-finals and losing in consecutive sets to the final champion Novak Djokovic. He later announced that he would not participate in the French Open due to injuries before the season itself went into an indefinite period due to the pandemic of COVID-19.