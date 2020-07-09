Roger Stone “Pays” Trump will keep him out of prison

Roger Stone said he was “praying” that President Trump would offer him clemency just days before the chief general’s adviser to the adviser was informed long ago.

pebble He told Fox News He had no formal contact with the White House over a presidential pardon or commutation of his 40-month prison sentence, due to begin on Tuesday.

“I think I will be the last person to know. He hates leaks, and hates being told what to do. I have instructed my attorney not to contact lawyers in the White House.”

“The president, whom I knew 40 years ago, has an incredible sense of justice. He understands that the people who are trying to destroy Michael Flynn, who are now trying to destroy me, are the people who are trying to destroy him,” referring to Trump’s first national security adviser, who pleaded guilty Lying to the FBI and to Congress but later changed his tone and denied abuse.

When asked if he hoped the president would offer him an amnesty, he said, “I pray he does” so that he can avoid imprisonment.

Stone was sentenced in February by federal judge Amy Berman Jackson to more than three years’ imprisonment after being convicted in November 2019 of seven counts of obstruction, tampering with witnesses, and making false statements to Congress.

The charges were brought after Special Investigator Robert Mueller’s investigation in Russia.

Stone resumed his conviction and continued to deny that he made any mistake.

Stone, who fears he will die in prison, and his lawyers have submitted requests to delay his appointment to report to a federal prison until September 30, and have also applied for house arrest.

The Ministry of Justice said it would not oppose any of the requests, citing coronavirus policies that allow prisoners convicted of nonviolent crimes to move from prison to home confinement.

He told Stone Fox that he had a “lifelong history of asthma”, and provided the court with “extensive health records and studies” from his doctor, but Jackson denied his movement.

The Justice Department also objected to Stone’s latest proposal to challenge the judge’s decision.

Stone told Fox News that he and his legal team are now awaiting a ruling from the appeals court.

When asked whether he would prefer pardon, or a reduced sentence, Stone said, “Either one of them has, in my opinion, an effect on saving my life.”

The defendant’s amnesty absolves the crime he committed, while commutation of the crime reduced or canceled the prison term, but left the conviction in place.

“I have deep concerns about going to a prison where there is absolutely no COVID, and therefore, one of them will have an impact on saving my life,” Stone said.

“If I am lucky enough to get relief, I will continue to fight for justification.”

Stone spoke a day after Twitter and Instagram suspended their posts for a post that appeared to threaten Jackson clearly.