Rohit Kumar says he has had no interest in sports since childhood

Rohit Kumar has proven himself as one of the best raiders in the country. However, the 30-year-old says that Kabaddi, or even other sports, was never on his mind during his childhood. His father’s desire to get him into the sport alongside Arjuna’s award-winning Rakesh Kumar playing, made him enter Kabaddi.

“During my childhood, I had no interest in sports,” said Rohit, an exclusive speaker on Pro Kabaddi’s live chat program on Instagram “Beyond The Mat”.

Rohit Kumar on his journey

“Old people from the village were playing kabaddi. I saw Rakesh Kumar with a few others playing and that inspired me to play kabaddi. My father was playing kabaddi for a while, but he joined the Delhi police.

“He wanted me to play kabaddi, so he was taking me to watch the matches in our village with Rakesh and Manjeet. I thought if I became like Rakesh Kumar, it would be good. This is how I started, but wasn’t a continuous process, I used to switch between sports. I have I played athletics and thought about participating in individual sports instead of team sports. “

He said he would have tried a completely different career had it not been for Kappaddi. He said: “If he wasn’t a Kabaddi player, I would have tried to become an actor.”

Rohit said he was good on track and field but his father convinced him to take Kabaddi seriously and build a career in this sport. “I was good at 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and high jump. I decided to carry a kabaddi as I understood the sport and my father asked me to invest more in the kabaddi and build a career.

“Gradually, I played in the state national team and started enjoying it. I was really happy when I got the tool bag. When I wore the Delhi team training equipment, I thought about wearing an India shirt on my mind too and worked hard to achieve it.”