Rookie Jeremiah Martin has already made a name for himself in Nets Camp

Jack Nets, the interim coach of Nets, praised the professionalism of Joe Harris and the leadership of Garrett Temple. But if there was a pleasant surprise so far during the reboot, then novice starting point goalkeeper Jeremaya Martin might be without notice.

“Jeremiah was a great addition to us. Chris Leverett said: He is very fast in basketball, makes great decisions, very good shooter. I loved him while he was in college in Memphis. It was great to be on the same team with him and learn some things from him too.” .

Martin, 24, went last June after four years in Memphis. After achieving 18.5 points and 5.1 assists in 21 games for G-League Sioux Falls this season, he was signed as a two-way player on January 15.

“I would like to say that Jeremiah Martin was a surprise to us, for his ability to compete. That’s all we are asking at this point is competition. Vaughn said, be it in knowing the plays, knowing different implementation, or preparing yourself every day.” I give him a bond on His back as well. “

Vaughn confirmed that Tyler Johnson is in Orlando and accepted Michael Beasley and Jamal Crawford in his quarantine schedule.

With players now able to wear pre-approved letters on the back of their shirts, LeVert said he will not wear Black Lives Matter on his clothes. … after five consecutive days of training, the Nets Network will get a good day of gain on Tuesday to relieve stress as it recovers. … with Nets and Yankees playing simultaneously on August 5 and August 7, YES Network is trying to figure out a solution to the conflict.

Kerry Irving’s sister, Kerry Irving, designed his new shoes, and unveiled the Kyrie 6 Nike sneakers together on Instagram Live. It comes in black or purple, and Asia chooses purple because it “symbolizes kings”.

Irving said that his shoes not only honored his older sister, but Bruna Taylor and other women. He adds that – while he’s happier on the field – he’s not just a basketball player, but he’s an activist.

“Don’t play with me,” Irving said on Instagram Live. “Do not play what I do on a daily basis and bring it out from time to time and innovate, you know what I mean?” “I am away from my family for seven months of the year. I am there front-line and energetic. I keep spreading the light to Breonna Taylor and #SayHerName and all our women. This is the life that involves so much more than just launching the damned basketball.”

Finally, the NFL Washington Redskins team changed the name that has long been considered racist. And while no alternative is named, Kevin Durant – a citizen of Prince George County, Maryland – seems to love “Washington Red Wolfs”.

Red Wolves, Redtails, and Warriors got the most love on social media.