Rose Patterson has been the Chair of Aintree since 2014

Rose Patterson, chair of the Aintree Race Track, is found dead at her 63-year-old home in Shropshire.

She got married to Conservative MP and former Secretary of Government Owen Patterson.

He said in a statement that the loss of his wife was a “terrible shock” for the family. The cause of death has not been determined.

“With great sadness, I must inform you that my wife Rose has been found dead in our family home in Shropshire,” he said.

“Rose and I have been married for 40 happy years. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

“Her death was a terrible shock to all of us. I would like to ask the media to respect the privacy of myself and my family at this very difficult time.”

The couple got married in 1980 and they have two sons and one daughter.

A minute's silence before the race in Haydock on Wednesday in her memory and memory of prize-winning jockey Liam Treadwell, who was declared dead on Tuesday.

"The body of a woman was found in a forest near Pant Lane in Sodelt in Elmsir. The death is currently treated as unexplained, but at this stage there is no third-party involved," police said in a statement.

Patterson was a member of the Jockey Club’s main board of governors, which owns the Aintree Racecourse, home to Grand National, and other groundbreaking tracks including Cheltenham.

She was appointed president of Aintree in 2014, having been director of the Racecourse Committee there since 2005.

“This is tragic news and our thoughts go to Rose and Owen’s husband and all of her family,” said Sandy Dadgyeon, a senior vice president of Jockey Club.

“Rose was a great person and participated in many aspects of our sport. She was a skilled chair at Aintree, an important member of our board of directors and chaired our horse care group. I also enjoyed popular participation over many years.

“We greatly appreciate her contribution and look forward to my fellow supervisors for hearing their sound views on a topic, as she has always been sensitive to the best course of action for the race. We will miss her a lot for the person who she was.”

Her husband is a member of Parliament for North Shropshire and a former secretary in Northern Ireland.

“Owen called me this morning to tell me that Rose had been found dead at home,” said Steve Charley, president of the conservative North Shropshire Association.

“Owen is clearly very destructive and asks to be left in peace to reconcile with the situation. Rose was a very likable person.”

“It is very sad,” said Nick Rost, chief executive of the British Equestrian Authority.

“Rose was one of those people who always seemed to see the bigger picture, doing their best for the greater good and working tirelessly to achieve results,” he said.

“She also had the talent for being able to say the right words at the right time.”