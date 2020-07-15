Photo copyright

Lewis has been the conservative deputy for New Forest East since 1997 and chaired the House of Commons defense committee.





Conservative MP Julian Lewis was appointed as the chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, not Chris Grayling as expected.

Concerns have been raised that the Commission’s neutrality could be undermined, with members of the Committee supporting Mr. Lewis instead.

The committee scrutinizes intelligence and security work.

He is due to publish a long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics.

Publishing was postponed by the 2019 elections and then was delayed in forming the commission. It was the longest interruption since the establishment of the commission in the early 1990s.

After Boris Johnson nominated five Conservative deputies to the committee last week – and given them the majority – he believed Chris Grayling was president of the presidency.

But there appears to have been a coup. Opposition members of the commission were concerned that Grilling was very close to No. 10, and decided to support Julian Lewis. He seemed to support himself after that, and thus he won the majority.

It is embarrassing to No. 10 who are widely believed to prefer the former Transportation Minister. A spokesman said the decision was up to the committee alone.

But it also indicates that members are determined to remain neutral – and pave the way for the publication of the long-delayed report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy, which was completed last October but repeatedly delayed.

Mr. Grayling held ministerial positions during the reign of David Cameron and Theresa May, including the Minister of Transport.

Although Mr. Johnson was supported in conservative leadership elections, he was not given a role in government.

Other members of the Conservative Committee are Sir John Hayes, Mr. Lewis, Mark Pritchard and Theresa Villiers. There are two Labor Party delegates – Kivan Jones and Amy Diana Johnson – as well as Labor Party counterpart Lord West of Spotted.

Stuart Howsey is an SNP representative on the committee.

One of the first jobs of the newly formed committee will be the publication of the Russia Report.

It includes evidence from British intelligence agencies regarding Russian attempts to influence the results of the 2016 European Union referendum and the 2017 general elections.

The delay in publication led to speculation that the report contained embarrassing details for the governors, but House Speaker Jacob Reyes-Mog said that the delay was due to the departure of a number of committee members to parliament and the need “to ensure that the right can be appointed by persons with the appropriate level of expertise and responsibility.”

Speaking to the House of Commons on Monday, Mr. Jones said that the report must be prepared before Parliament suspends a holiday on July 22.

He says, “There is no reason not to do this. It was done through the committee, and it was agreed through the revision process, and the government approved it.”